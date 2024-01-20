Press Release

January 20, 2024 Gatchalian on improving teaching quality: Implement Excellence in Teacher Education Act Following President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s directive to the Department of Education (DepEd) to improve teaching quality following the results of the 2022 Programme for International Student Assessment (PISA), Senator Win Gatchalian called anew for the effective implementation of the Excellence in Teacher Education Act (Republic Act No.11713). The Excellence in Teacher Education Act, which Gatchalian authored and sponsored during the 18th Congress, revamps the Teacher Education Council (TEC) by strengthening coordination between the DepEd, the Commission on Higher Education (CHED), and the Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) to ensure coherence between pre-service and in-service teacher education programs. The TEC is also mandated to set minimum requirements for teacher education programs. While Vice President and Secretary of Education Sara Duterte committed that the new Teacher Education Council and Secretariat will be fully functional, Gatchalian also pointed out the importance of implementing other provisions such as the designation, identification development, and establishment of Teacher Education Centers of Excellence in all regions. Teacher Education Centers of Excellence have established and continue to maintain an excellent track record in teacher education and have produced top caliber graduates. Between 2018 and 2022, data from PISA showed an increase in the percentage of Filipino students in schools that lack teaching staff and with inadequate or poorly qualified teaching staff, based on the reports of principals. In 2022, 43% of students were in schools that lacked teaching staff while 19% were in schools with inadequate or poorly qualified teaching staff. In 2018, the corresponding proportions were 19% and 8%. The 2024 General Appropriations Act (Republic Act No. 11975) has also allotted P777.5 billion for the in-service training of teachers, administrators, and education support personnel. The allocation also covers the training of K to 10 teachers for the implementation of the MATATAG curriculum which, according to Gatchalian, should be aligned with teacher education programs. "Ang Excellence in Teacher Education Act ay isang mahalagang reporma para iangat ang kalidad ng edukasyon at pagsasanay para sa ating mga guro. Sa pagtitiyak ng administrasyon na magkaroon ng mahuhusay na mga guro, kailangang siguruhing maipatupad nang maayos ang batas," said Gatchalian, Chairperson of the Senate Committee on Basic Education. Dekalidad na edukasyon at pagsasanay sa mga guro pinatitiyak ni Gatchalian Kasunod ng direktiba ni Pangulong Ferdinand Marcos Jr. sa Department of Education (DepEd) na iangat ang kalidad ng pagtuturo matapos lumabas ang resulta ng 2022 Programme for International Student Assessment (PISA), muling hinimok ni Senador Win Gatchalian ang pamahalaan na tiyakin ang epektibong pagpapatupad ng Excellence in Teacher Education Act (Republic Act No.11713). Sa ilalim ng naturang batas na iniakda at isinulong ni Gatchalian noong 18th Congress, patatatagin ang Teacher Education Council (TEC) sa pamamagitan ng mas pinaigting na ugnayan ng DepEd, Commission on Higher Education (CHED), at Professional Regulation Commission (PRC). Ito ay para tiyakin na may ugnayan sa lahat ng yugto ng edukasyon at pagsasanay ng mga guro, mula pre-service education sa kolehiyo hanggang sa in-service education sa panahong nagsimula na sila sa pagtuturo. Mandato rin sa TEC ang pagtatakda ng minimum requirements sa mga teacher education programs. Bagama't tiniyak ni Vice President at Secretary of Education Sara Duterte na tutuparin ng bagong Teacher Education Council at Secretariat nito ang kanilang mga mandato, binigyang diin ni Gatchalian na mahalagang ipatupad ang ibang mga probisyon ng batas tulad ng pagtatalaga at pagbuo ng mga Teacher Education Centers of Excellence sa lahat ng mga rehiyon. May mahusay na track record ang mga Teacher Education Centers of Excellence na siya ring pinagmumulan ng mga pinakamahusay na graduates sa kursong education. Mula 2018 hanggang 2022, lumabas sa datos ng PISA na tumaas ang porsyento ng mga mag-aaral sa mga paaralang kapos sa mga guro o mga paaralang may mga hindi kwalipikadong guro, batay sa pinagsama-samang ulat ng mga punong-guro. Noong 2022, 43% ng mga mag-aaral ang mga nasa paaralang walang mga guro, samantalang 19% naman ang mga nasa paaralang kulang sa guro o kaya naman ay hindi kwalipikadong mga guro. Noong 2018, ang mga katumbas na porsyentong naitala para sa mga ito ay 19% at 8%. Samantala, naglaan ang 2024 General Appropriations Act (Republic Act No. 11975) ng P777.5 bilyon para sa in-service training ng mga guro, administrador, at education support personnel. Saklaw din ng naturang pondo ang training ng mga K to 10 teachers para sa pagpapatupad ng MATATAG curriculum, na para kay Gatchalian ay dapat iugnay sa mga teacher education programs. "Ang Excellence in Teacher Education Act ay isang mahalagang reporma para iangat ang kalidad ng edukasyon at pagsasanay para sa ating mga guro. Sa pagtitiyak ng administrasyon na magkaroon ng mahuhusay na mga guro, kailangang siguruhing maipatupad nang maayos ang batas," ani Gatchalian, Chairperson ng Senate Committee on Basic Education.