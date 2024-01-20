Press Release

January 20, 2024 Bong Go joins Super Health Center turnover ceremony in Kiamba, Sarangani, as he pursues healthcare accessibility at the grassroots level Senator Christopher "Bong" Go, the chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, attended the turnover ceremony for the Super Health Center in Barangay Lagundi, Kiamba, Sarangani, on Wednesday, January 17, as he underscored his commitment to advancing healthcare accessibility at the grassroots level. "Patuloy po akong tutulong sa pagpaparami ng Super Health Centers sa bansa sa abot po ng aking makakaya. Sa mga itinayo ng Super Health Centers, nakita namin kung gaano kalaki ang naitutulong nito sa komunidad lalo na sa rural areas," Go said during the event. "It is a significant step towards enhanced healthcare services. Yun po ang layunin ng mga Super Health Centers, ang ilapit sa mamamayan ang serbisyong medikal mula gobyerno," he added. Through the collective initiative of Go, Department of Health (DOH) led by Secretary Teodoro Herbosa, local government units, and fellow lawmakers, sufficient funds have been allocated for 307 Super Health Centers in 2022 and 322 in 2023. There will also be an addition of 132 Super Health Centers funded in 2024. DOH, the lead implementing agency, identifies the strategic areas where the Super Health Centers will be constructed. In Sarangani, necessary funds have also been allocated to construct other Super Health Centers in at least six strategic locations. The Super Health Center is an enhanced version of a rural health unit, offering essential health services such as database management, outpatient care, birthing facilities, isolation areas, diagnostic services (including laboratory tests, x-rays, and ultrasounds), pharmacy services, and ambulatory surgical units. Additionally, these centers provide services such as eye, ear, nose, and throat (EENT) care, oncology centers, physical therapy and rehabilitation centers, and telemedicine, enabling remote patient diagnosis and treatment. Last July, Go personally inspected the Super Health Center in Malungon, Sarangani. Go also acknowledged Vice Governor Elmer De Peralta, Mayor George Falgui, Vice Mayor Marie Jess Ancheta, and Board Member Irish Arnado in his speech for their efforts in uplifting their community. Members of the Sangguniang Bayan and various barangay captains were in attendance as well. Go's Malasakit Team also provided foodpacks and other forms of aid to barangay health workers and some of the residents present. Go emphasized the presence of a Malasakit Center at the Dr. Jorge P. Royeca Hospital in nearby General Santos City to further improve healthcare accessibility, which is equipped to provide medical-related support to patients in need. The Malasakit Center is designed to provide Filipinos convenient access to medical assistance programs offered by DOH, the Department of Social Welfare and Development, the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation, and the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office. According to the DOH, 159 active Malasakit centers nationwide have aided around ten million Filipinos. Go is the principal author and sponsor of the Malasakit Centers Act. "Huwag n'yo nang tagalan, pa-checkup na kaagad kayo sa ospital at huwag n'yo na hong alalahanin ang babayaran ninyo sa ospital. Tutulungan ho namin kayo. Ang importante po ay masalba lang natin ang buhay ng bawat isa," urged Go. Lastly, the senator is the principal sponsor and one of the authors of the recently enacted RA 11959, or the Regional Specialty Centers Act. The law mandates the establishment of Regional Specialty Centers within existing DOH regional hospitals. Go, vice chairperson of the Senate Committee on Finance, further supported the development in the province in the concretion of the NHW junction Lebe-Tablao-Sipling-Banawag, NHW Luan-Ticulab-Café and Malalag-Batian provincial roads; construction of a multipurpose building for the public terminal; and construction of a lined canal in Brgy. Malalag in Maitum.