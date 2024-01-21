Press Release

January 21, 2024 Bong Go welcomes new Super Health Center in Imus City, Cavite, which shows collaborative efforts to strengthen access to primary healthcare services Senator Christopher "Bong" Go, the chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, commended the blessing of the Super Health Center in Imus City, Cavite, an event spearheaded by the local government led by Mayor AA Advincula and the Department of Health (DOH) with Secretary Teodoro "Ted" Herbosa in attendance on Friday, January 19. The Super Health Center, one of Senator Go's key health initiatives, marks a substantial step in enhancing access to healthcare services for Filipinos especially in grassroots communities. Senator Go, an adopted son of CALABARZON, was represented by his staff during the blessing. In his message, Go expressed his gratitude and satisfaction with the realization of the project. He earlier inspected the Super Health Center while it was still under construction last February 2023. "Today marks a milestone in our ongoing efforts to bring comprehensive healthcare services closer to our people," Go said. This Super Health Center is set to offer a wide range of medical services, including database management, out-patient, birthing, isolation, diagnostic (laboratory: x-ray and ultrasound), pharmacy, and ambulatory surgical unit. Other available services are eye, ear, nose, and throat (EENT) service, oncology centers, physical therapy and rehabilitation centers, and telemedicine. The senator also highlighted the importance of collaborative efforts of government entities in bolstering the country's health infrastructure. "I am committed to supporting projects that enhance the well-being of Filipinos. This Super Health Center is a testament to our collaborative efforts with fellow legislators, LGUs and DOH led by Secretary Herbosa, to improve health services across the nation," Go noted. "I would like to extend my heartfelt gratitude and commendation to Secretary Herbosa for the successful inauguration and blessing of the Imus Super Health Center. Your presence and support is a testament to the strong collaboration and shared vision we hold for the health and well-being of the Filipino people, Go added. The Super Health Centers aim to alleviate the burden on hospitals, offering a viable option for primary care and minor medical concerns. This approach is expected to decentralize healthcare services, making them more accessible to residents in the community and neighboring areas. Overall, Go as vice chairperson of the Senate Committee on Finance helped secure sufficient funds in the 2022, 2023, and 2024 national budgets for the construction of more than 700 Super Health Centers across the country. In the province of Cavite, necessary funds were allocated to construct more Super Health Centers particularly in Bacoor City, Dasmariñas City, General Trias City, Carmona City, Tagaytay City, Imus City, Alfonso, Kawit, Magallanes, Tanza, General Mariano Alvarez, and Rosario. Residents of Imus City and nearby localities have welcomed the opening of the center, expressing hope that it will significantly reduce travel time and costs for medical consultations and treatments. "Ensuring that every Filipino has access to quality healthcare, regardless of their location or socioeconomic status, is a significant step towards achieving universal healthcare," Go said. "Ipagpatuloy natin na ilapit ang serbisyong medikal sa ating mga kababayang mahihirap na walang ibang matakbuhan. The more we should invest in strengthening our healthcare system," he further stressed. Senator Go's commitment to healthcare has been a cornerstone of his legislative agenda. He has been instrumental in pushing for laws and policies that strengthen the healthcare system in the country, including the Malasakit Centers Act, which aims to streamline access to medical and financial assistance provided by the government. With 159 centers established throughout the country, the Malasakit Centers program has already assisted around ten million particularly poor patients with their hospital expenses. The program was initiated by Go and was later institutionalized under Republic Act No. 11463, which the senator principally authored and sponsored, to provide Filipinos more convenient access to medical assistance from the government. In the city, residents may seek assistance from the Malasakit Center at General Emilio Aguinaldo Memorial Hospital. Another such center is located at Southern Tagalog Regional Hospital in Bacoor City. Furthermore, Go cited the enactment of RA 11959, also known as the Regional Specialty Centers Act, which he principally sponsored and is one of the authors in the Senate. "It's a multi-year plan of the government, a five-year plan, na maglalagay po ng mga heart care center, neonatal, ortho, brains, spine, kidney, lung, sa iba't-ibang DOH regional hospitals para hindi na nila kailangang magbiyahe ng Metro Manila," he explained. Go, vice chairperson of the Senate Committee on Finance, has likewise supported various road improvements in the cities of Cavite, Dasmariñas, General Trias, Imus and Tagaytay; rehabilitation and improvement of the municipal fire station in Noveleta; rehabilitation of covered courts in various barangays in General Trias City; acquisition of ambulance units for the local government of Indang and Trece Martires City; and improvement of a sports facility in Cavite State University in Indang.