Press Release

January 21, 2024 Bong Go joins Sinulog festivities in Cebu City as he expresses continued support and gratitude to Cebuanos Senator Christopher "Bong" Go personally participated in the vibrant Sinulog festival in Cebu City on Sunday, January 21. His attendance at festivity came after he extended his support to victims of a recent fire in the city, showcasing his commitment to public service and cultural participation. "Nandito ako para mag-celebrate (at) hindi lang mag-celebrate, nandito rin ako para tumulong sa mga kababayan natin na nasunugan sa araw na 'to. At isa rin ito sa araw na, aside from celebrating, (dapat) magpasalamat tayo sa Panginoon (para) sa ibinigay Niya na buhay sa atin. Alam mo, isang beses lang tayo dadaan dito sa mundo, wala tayo rito sa mundo kung hindi dahil sa Panginoon. So magpasalamat tayo, magdasal din tayo," Go expressed in a radio interview on the same day. "A time to pray at pasalamatan natin ang Panginoon. Ako, masaya rin ako. Pit Senyor sa atin mga kababayan. Mag-ingat kayo and celebrate Sinulog Festival peacefully and safely. Ang importante safe tayong lahat. Ako, palagi naman ako dito para makipag-celebrate ng Sinulog Festival at magdasal at magpasalamat sa mga kababayan nating mga Bisaya. Basta bukas ang aking opisina para sa inyong lahat," he reminded. Before joining the festivities, Go aided 38 families affected by a recent fire in Barangay Quiot Pardo, Cebu City. Prioritizing this fire visit during his scheduled participation in the Sinulog Festival through the invitation of Mayor Mike Rama, Go underscored the importance of first addressing urgent needs of indigent residents affected by crisis situations. "Pit Senyor sa atin lahat. Ako, isa rin akong Bisaya na taga-Mindanao. Galing ako ngayon sa Barangay Quiot para sa mga nasunugan. Nagdala lang ako ng kaunting tulong sa kanila. Hindi kumpleto ang aking araw kung hindi man lang mapupuntahan yung mga kababayan nating mga nasunugan," shared Go. "Hindi kumpleto ang bisita ko kung hindi ako makakapag-iwan ng konting kasiyahan sa panahong malungkot sila," he added. It can be recalled that the week prior, January 14, Go also personally visited and provided assistance to fire victims in Brgy. Carreta in Cebu City before joining the celebration of the Sinulog sa Lalawigan Grand Showdown at the Cebu City Sports Complex upon the invitation of Governor Gwen Garcia. Sinulog is a highly revered and vibrant annual festival in the Philippines, celebrated predominantly in Cebu City every third Sunday of January. The festival commemorates the Filipino people's pagan past and their conversion to Christianity, mainly focusing on the reverence for the Santo Niño, or the Child Jesus. In his speech during the Sinulog Festival, Go expressed profound gratitude to the local government and organizers for their efforts to keep the festival safe and successful. He underscored his commitment to Filipino cultural heritage and the importance of such events in fostering national unity. Significantly, Go took this opportunity to reassure the Cebuanos of his continued support as a senator. He emphasized his dedication to the welfare and development of the region, recognizing the unique needs and contributions of Cebu to the nation. As chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, Go highlighted that the Malasakit Centers program, aimed at providing convenient access to medical assistance programs, began at Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center (VSMMC) in Cebu City in 2018. Go successfully pushed for the program to be institutionalized under Republic Act No. 11463, which he principally sponsored and was the author of the Act. It was signed into law by former president Rodrigo Duterte in 2019. Other Malasakit Centers in the city are located at St. Anthony Mother and Child Hospital and Cebu City Medical Center (CCMC). Other Malasakit Centers in the province exist at Cebu Provincial Hospital in Carcar City, Lapu-Lapu City District Hospital, Eversley Childs Sanitarium and General Hospital in Mandaue City, and Talisay District Hospital in Talisay City. "Nagsimula ang Malasakit Center sa Cebu. Sinubukan namin ilagay ang apat na ahensya ng gobyerno — ang PCSO, DOH, DSWD, at PhilHealth sa iisang opisina para hindi na kailanganin pang masayang ang ilang araw ng ating mga kababayan na humingi ng tulong," explained Go. "Basta Pilipino ka, poor and indigent patient ka, qualified ka sa Malasakit Center. Lapitan niyo lang po ang Malasakit Center diyan po sa inyong lugar at tutulungan po kayo na maging zero balance ang inyong billing," he added. Go likewise supported the construction of 21 Super Health Centers in the province. These Super Health Centers aim to bring primary care, medical consultation and early disease detection closer to grassroots communities. As the vice chairperson of the Senate Committee on Finance, with support from the Department of Health (DOH), led by Secretary Teodoro "Ted" Herbosa and collaboration with LGUs and fellow legislators, Go was able to push for sufficient funds in the 2022 national budget to establish 307 Super Health Centers across different regions. In the 2023 budget, 322 additional Super Health Centers were funded. Moreover, 132 Super Health Centers received funding in 2024. Go then highlighted RA 11959, known as the Regional Specialty Centers Act, a legislative measure for which he is the principal sponsor and one of the co-authors in the Senate. The new law aims to establish Regional Specialty Centers within existing DOH regional hospitals to make specialized medical services accessible in all regions. Inside VSMMC are three specialty centers, including cardiovascular care, neonatal care, and trauma care. There will be other specialty centers set to be established inside the hospital, such as renal care and transplant center, lung care, brain and spine care, orthopedic center, physical rehabilitation medicine, infectious disease and tropical medicine, mental health, burn care, toxicology, cancer care, senior care, eye care, and dermatology care. Furthermore, to enhance public services in the city, Go supported the rehabilitation and expansion of a multipurpose building in Brgy. Duljo Fatima, the construction of a new multipurpose building in Bahay Silangan, and the acquisition of a mini dump truck. He also supported other projects in the province, including the construction of multipurpose buildings in Barili, Cordova, Ginatilan, Pilar, Tabogon and Talisay City; improvement of existing roads in Alcantara, Alcoy, Alegria, Asturias, Balamban, Boljoon, Borbon, Carmen, Madrilejos, Malabuyoc, Minglanilla, Moalboal, Pinamungajan, Sibonga, Sogod, Tabogon, Tabuelan, Carcar City and Naga City; improvement of flood mitigation structures in Catmon and Tuburan; installation of street lights in Asturias, Compostela, and Daanbantayan; and acquisition of ambulance units for Madridejos and Naga City.