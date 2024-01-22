Press Release

January 22, 2024 The continuing fight of a biliary atresia patient aided by FPRRD, Bong Go, and Malasakit Centers Senator Christopher "Bong" Go championed the ongoing support provided by the Malasakit Centers initiative that has been a source of aid for many Filipino families. As chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography and principal author and sponsor of the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019, Go continues to monitor the implementation of the law to ensure that poor and indigent patients get the medical assistance they need from government. One such case is that of a young liver transplant recipient, Yazumi Viray, whose journey has been significantly influenced by the efforts of Go and former president Rodrigo Duterte in ensuring the patient gets the treatment and assistance she needs. During the Duterte administration, the government stepped in to assist with the crucial liver transplant Yazumi needed in India in 2020, an important moment in her battle with biliary atresia. Their efforts were not just a one-time intervention but have been a continuous source of support, ensuring Yazumi's health and well-being through the Malasakit Centers. In an interview with Edelyn Mansanis Viray, Yazumi's mother, she offered an insight into how these centers have become a vital part of their lives. Edelyn, in a detailed recount of her daughter's health journey, described the challenges they faced since Yazumi's diagnosis with biliary atresia at four months old. Following a costly liver transplant in 2017, the family's financial and emotional struggles were compounded when Yazumi began to experience complications. "Nagre-reject na 'yung liver niya," Edelyn explained, highlighting the precarious nature of her daughter's health and the constant need for medical attention and medication. Her introduction to the Malasakit Center at the National Kidney and Transplant Institute (NKTI) in Quezon City marked a significant turning point for the Viray family, coming after the vital intervention by Duterte and Go in 2020. Their efforts were instrumental in facilitating Yazumi's liver transplant in India, a critical procedure that set the course for her improved health. Alongside this, the Malasakit Center provided substantial and consistent support, as Edelyn recalled, "Malasakit Center po 'yung nakatulong po sa amin para lahat po ng hospital bill po namin maging zero balance po." Malasakit Centers bring together representatives from the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), Department of Health (DOH), Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth), and Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO). These one-stop shops aim to support impoverished patients in reducing their hospital costs to the least possible amount. Go is the principal author and sponsor of Republic Act No. 11463 or the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019, which institutionalized the Malasakit Centers program. As of now, 159 Malasakit Centers are operational across the country, poised to assist with patients' medical expenses. The DOH reports that the Malasakit Center program has already provided aid to around ten million Filipinos. Now, years after her liver transplant, Yazumi's life reflects the ongoing success of this vital healthcare support given by the government to poor and indigent patients which was pioneered by Go. Her vibrant health today is a testament to the long-term commitment of the Malasakit Centers to providing medical assistance for maintenance and care for patients like her. Reflecting on the support from Go and the Malasakit Center, Edelyn expressed her gratitude, "Maraming salamat po sa pagsuporta n'yo sa medicine, sa hospital, sa walang sawa po pagtulong n'yo sa amin." Six-year-old Yazumi, having met Go personally, also shared her appreciation, "Thank you po sa pagbigay ninyo sa akin ng pambili ng gamot." She said that her aspirations to become a doctor or an actress stem from her own experiences, aspiring to help others like herself and find joy beyond the hospital walls. Edelyn also spoke of her other child, facing surgery for an anorectal malformation, underlining the ongoing healthcare challenges her family endures. Through these tribulations, the Malasakit Center has also been a source of support, lessening the financial burden and providing much-needed assistance. The Malasakit Center, a brainchild of Go, is designed to streamline access to medical and financial assistance from various government agencies, making it easier for Filipinos to avail of healthcare services. This initiative reflects a significant stride in the government's effort to bring healthcare closer to the people, especially those in dire need. "Lapitan n'yo lang po ang Malasakit Center. Para po 'yan sa Pilipino," Go stated, emphasizing the center's role in serving the Filipino people with dignity and compassion. Yazumi's story is a testament to the impact of these centers on the lives of ordinary Filipinos. It underscores the importance of continued support and expansion of such initiatives to ensure that more families like the Virays can access the healthcare they desperately need.