Press Release

January 22, 2024 Before attending the Sinulog Festival, Bong Go prioritizes aid to fire victims in Cebu City Senator Christopher "Bong" Go, on Sunday, January 21, aided families affected by a recent fire in Barangay Quiot Pardo, Cebu City. Prioritizing this visit prior to his scheduled participation in the Sinulog Festival through the invitation of Mayor Mike Rama, Go underscored the importance of first addressing urgent needs of indigent residents affected by crisis situations. "It is unfortunate to see them spend time in an evacuation area when others are celebrating Sinulog. That is why I prioritized assisting them during my visit. Hindi kumpleto ang bisita ko kung hindi ako makakapag-iwan ng konting kasiyahan sa panahong malungkot sila," Go said. It can be recalled that the week prior, January 14, Go also personally visited and provided assistance to fire victims in Brgy. Carreta in Cebu City before joining the celebration of the Sinulog sa Lalawigan Grand Showdown at the Cebu City Sports Complex upon the invitation of Governor Gwen Garcia. This time, the relief activity was held at Quiot National High School where Go and his Malasakit Team aided a total of 38 fire-affected families. They received grocery packs, water gallons, meals, shirts, vitamins, and masks, while there were select recipients of shoes, a mobile phone, a bicycle, and balls for basketball and volleyball. "Tandaan natin, ang gamit po'y nabibili naman. Ang pera po'y kikitain natin subalit 'yung perang kikitain ay hindi po nabibili ang buhay. A lost life is a lost life forever. Kaya pangalagaan natin ang buhay na binigay sa atin ng Panginoon," Go emphasized. "Hindi ko palalagpasin na makatulong man lang sa inyo, makapag-iwan ng kaunting tulong at makapag-iwan ng kaunting kasiyahan sa panahon ng inyong pagdadalamhati. Alam ko mahirap ang masunugan lalo na ngayon na nakikisaya ang lahat sa Sinulog," he stated. Meanwhile, Go cited that necessary modernization efforts for the betterment of the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) are currently undergoing. Under Republic Act No. 11589, which was primarily authored and co-sponsored by Go in the Senate, the BFP modernization program ensures that the agency is prepared and equipped to respond to fire-related incidents. It includes the acquisition of new fire equipment, hiring more firefighters, and provision of specialized training, among others. Concerned about the health and welfare of his kababayans, Go conveyed, "Gusto ko protektado ang inyong kalusugan." He then emphasized the importance of healthcare investment, asserting, "Dapat mag-invest tayo sa ating healthcare system... As the chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, 'yan talaga ang akin tinututukan at ang aking isinusulong ngayon." "Tandaan natin na ang kalusugan ay katumbas ng buhay ng bawat Pilipino," he added. Go offered to help those in need of medical-related support as he told them to avail medical assistance from any of the three Malasakit Centers in the city located at Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center (VSMMC), St. Anthony Mother and Child Hospital, and Cebu City Medical Center (CCMC). The Malasakit Centers program, initiated by Go, is a one-stop shop that offers assistance for financially disadvantaged patients to overcome their medical costs. This program consolidates various partner agencies in a single location to streamline the availability of medical assistance programs from the government. Other Malasakit Centers in the province are located at Cebu Provincial Hospital in Carcar City, Lapu-Lapu City District Hospital, Eversley Childs Sanitarium and General Hospital in Mandaue City, and Talisay District Hospital in Talisay City. "Para po 'yan sa Pilipino, para po 'yan sa mga poor and indigent patients. Batas na po 'yan, isinulong ko noon at pinirmahan ni (dating) pangulong (Rodrigo) Duterte. Lapitan niyo lang po Malasakit Center. Mayroon na hong 159 Malasakit Centers sa buong Pilipinas na handang tumulong po sa inyo," explained Go, who principally authored and sponsored the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019 which has assisted around ten million Filipinos, according to DOH. Go likewise supported the construction of Super Health Centers nationwide including 21 in Cebu province. Super Health Centers offer health services including database management, out-patient, birthing, isolation, diagnostic (laboratory: x-ray, ultrasound), pharmacy, and ambulatory surgical unit. Other available services are eye, ear, nose, and throat (EENT) service, oncology centers, physical therapy and rehabilitation centers, and telemedicine. As the vice chairperson of the Senate Committee on Finance, along with backing from the DOH led by Secretary Teodoro Herbosa, and collaborative efforts from LGUs and fellow legislators, ample funding was secured in the 2022 national budget to establish 307 Super Health Centers. Furthermore, more funds were allocated in the 2023 budget for 322 additional Super Health Centers. Additionally, 132 Super Health Centers received funding in 2024. Go then underscored RA 11959, also known as the Regional Specialty Centers Act, legislation for which he is the principal sponsor and one of the authors in the Senate. The legislation is designed to establish Regional Specialty Centers within existing regional hospitals under DOH jurisdiction. Inside VSMMC, there are currently three specialty centers, including cardiovascular care, neonatal care, and trauma care. There will be other specialty centers set to be established inside the hospital, such as renal care and transplant center, lung care, brain and spine care, orthopedic center, physical rehabilitation medicine, infectious disease and tropical medicine, mental health, burn care, toxicology, cancer care, geriatric care, eye care, and dermatology care. Go took the opportunity to also acknowledge the significant contributions of local officials. He expressed his gratitude to Mayor Mike Rama and Vice Mayor Raymond Garcia while also showing his appreciation to the barangay officials for their swift action, dedication, and assistance to the victims. In Cebu City, Go likewise supported the rehabilitation and expansion of a multipurpose building in Brgy. Duljo Fatima, the construction of a new multipurpose building in Bahay Silangan, and the acquisition of a mini dump truck. He also supported other projects in the province, including the construction of multipurpose buildings in Barili, Cordova, Ginatilan, Pilar, Tabogon and Talisay City; improvement of existing roads in Alcantara, Alcoy, Alegria, Asturias, Balamban, Boljoon, Borbon, Carmen, Madrilejos, Malabuyoc, Minglanilla, Moalboal, Pinamungajan, Sibonga, Sogod, Tabogon, Tabuelan, Carcar City and Naga City; improvement of flood mitigation structures in Catmon and Tuburan; installation of street lights in Asturias, Compostela, and Daanbantayan; and acquisition of ambulance units for Madridejos and Naga City.