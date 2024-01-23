Senator Mark Villar Joins 125th Anniversary Celebration of First Philippine Republic

Senator Mark Villar joins the celebration of the 125th Anniversary of the First Philippine Republic in Malolos, Bulacan. He joined President Bongbong Marcos, Senate President Migz Zubiri, House Speaker Martin Romualdez, and other public officials in the ceremony.

"The commemoration of the first Philippine Republic resonates with our consistent pursuit of peace and understanding among and in between our fellow Filipinos and other nations," Senator Mark said.

"Today's celebration marks a significant milestone in Philippine history as it manifests the lasting impact of our forefathers' vigor and strength in fighting for our independence and freedom," Senator Mark added.

The first Philippine Republic is also famously known as the Malolos Republic. This government was established with the proclamation of the Malolos Constitution on 21 January 1899 in Malolos, Bulacan, replacing the revolutionary government formed by President Emilio Aguinaldo. It was dissolved by the capture of President Aguinaldo by the American forces during the Philippine-American War on 23 March 1901 in Palanan, Isabela.

"The Malolos Republic is concrete evidence and proof of the Filipinos' courageousness amid the jarring colonizing system of Spanish colonizers who tried to shatter our nationalism," Senator Mark exclaimed.

"Today, we are reminded of the efforts of our ancestors in fighting for their rights. As we face multiple challenges for the nation, makakaasa po ang ating mga kapwa Pilipino na gagawin natin ang lahat upang masigurado that your rights remain protected as we collectively progress towards a sustainable future," Senator Mark further said.