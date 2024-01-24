Press Release

January 24, 2024 Cayetano joins Senate in nixing 'People's Initiative' Senator Alan Peter Cayetano has joined the entire Senate in expressing their stand against the ongoing "People's Initiative" that is seeking to collect signatures to push Congress to amend the 1987 Constitution. "We are one with the Senate in opposing the ongoing People's Initiative that may diminish the power of the Senate as a collective body," Cayetano said. In a strongly-worded statement signed by all 24 senators and read aloud by Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri during the session on Tuesday, January 23, 2024, the Senate said the country must "guard against any sinister and underhanded attempt to change the Constitution by exploiting our democratic process under the guise of people's initiative." The statement follows reports of documents being circulated nationwide seeking to gather enough signatures to allow the House and the Senate to vote as one when a motion to form a constituent assembly is called. This means the House of Representatives, which has more than 300 members, can force Charter change because it easily outnumbers the 24-member Senate. "It is ridiculous that the Senate, a co-equal chamber of the House, necessary to pass even local bills, will have a dispensable and diluted role in Charter Change - the most monumental act of policymaking concerning the highest law in the land," the Senate statement said. The statement also pointed out that the Senate would be "powerless to stop even the most radical proposals," referring to the protection of Philippine lands from foreign ownership and the removal of term limits or even "a no election scenario in 2025, or worse, in 2028." Expressing support for the Senate statement, Cayetano said timing is important in amending the Constitution, emphasizing the need to approach every decision in this regard with caution. Cayetano, kaisa ng Senado sa pagtutol sa 'People's Initiative' Nakiisa si Senador Alan Peter Cayetano sa buong Senado sa pagpapahayag ng pagtutol sa kumakalat na "People's Initiative" na layong mangalap ng sapat na pirma para maamyendahan ng Kongreso ang 1987 Constitution. "We are one with the Senate in opposing the ongoing People's Initiative that may diminish the power of the Senate as a collective body," wika ni Cayetano matapos basahin ni Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri sa sesyon noong Martes, January 23, 2024, ang pahayag na pinirmahan ng 24 senador. "We must... guard against any sinister and underhanded attempt to change the Constitution by exploiting our democratic process under the guise of people's initiative," ayon sa pahayag. Tugon ito sa ulat na may mga dokumentong kumakalat sa bansa na lumilikom ng pirma upang gawing iisa lamang ang pagboto ng Kongreso at Senado sa isang constituent assembly. Kapag nangyari ito, kayang baguhin ng House of Representatives, na may higit sa 300 miyembro, ang Saligang Batas dahil mas marami sila kaysa sa 24 na miyembro ng Senado. "It is ridiculous that the Senate, a co-equal chamber of the House, necessary to pass even local bills, will have a dispensable and diluted role in Charter Change - the most monumental act of policymaking concerning the highest law in the land," ayon sa pahayag ng Senado. Binigyang-diin din ng pahayag na magiging "powerless" and Senado sa pagpigil ng mga "radical proposals," tulad ng pagpayag na magmay-ari ng lupa ang mga dayuhan, pagsuspinde ng term limits ng mga elected officials, at maging ang pagkansela ng eleksyon sa taong 2025 o 2028. Sa pagsasaad ng suporta sa Senado, sinabi ni Cayetano na mahalaga ang "timing' sa pag-amyenda ng Konstitusyon, at kailangang masusing suriin ang bawat desisyon na may kinalaman sa bagay na ito.