Press Release

January 24, 2024 Bong Go backs PBBM's assertion of ICC as a threat to national sovereignty Senator Christopher "Bong" Go has welcomed President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s recent pronouncement that the International Criminal Court (ICC) poses a threat to Philippine sovereignty. Marcos Jr., in an ambush interview on January 23, vehemently expressed his disapproval of the ICC's intrusion over Philippine judicial matters. "For the 100th time, I do not recognize the jurisdiction of the ICC in the Philippines. I find it a threat to our sovereignty," the president stated emphatically. President Marcos further clarified that while ICC investigators are permitted to visit the Philippines, they would be under close surveillance, especially regarding any attempts to interact with government agencies. "We will not assist them in any way. We are watching them to ensure they do not engage with any government agencies," President Marcos Jr. asserted. In agreement with President Marcos Jr., Go emphasized the importance of upholding the country's sovereignty and independence of its working judicial system. "The Philippines has a strong, independent judicial system. It is our belief that only Philippine courts, under Philippine laws, are qualified to adjudicate matters concerning our nation and its people," Go stated. This stance comes against the backdrop of the ICC's intent to investigate alleged human rights violations during former president Rodrigo Duterte's anti-drug campaign. Go, maintaining consistency with his previous positions, underscored the capability of the Philippines to handle its internal affairs without external interference. "Gaya ng previous position ko, only Philippine courts operating under Philippine laws can judge former president Duterte," said Go previously. "Pilipino po ang dapat humusga sa kapwa Pilipino. And let the Filipino people be the judge," added Go. Go invited the public to reflect on the term of Duterte, and recall and assess the situation during his administration. "Kayo po ang humusga kung nakakalakad ang mga kababayan natin nang tahimik at ligtas nung panahon ni dating Pangulong Duterte," he urged. Finally, Go has underscored former president Duterte's efforts in maintaining peace and security in the country during his term. "Ginawa ni dating pangulong Duterte ang lahat para po sa ating mga anak para hindi masaktan. Siya po ang nag-restore ng peace and order sa ating bansa," Go said. "Buhay niya po ang kanyang itinaya para po sa kinabukasan ng ating mga kababayan. So para po sa akin, Pilipino po ang dapat humusga sa kapwa Pilipino," the senator added. He again stressed the affirmations of both President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos, Jr. and former president Rodrigo Duterte about their trust in the functionality of the Philippine judicial system. "Unang-una, nagsalita na po ang dating pangulong Duterte. Nag-withdraw na po ang Philippine Government sa membership sa ICC. At nagsalita rin po ang kasalukuyang mahal nating Pangulong Bongbong Marcos na meron naman tayong working judicial system," he stated in an interview late last year. The senator also earlier cited remarks made by former Supreme Court Chief Justice, now Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin, who said that "the Philippines already has a functioning justice institution and that the procedures are in place." Go also reiterated the strength of Philippine democracy, highlighting the country's leadership under a democratically elected president, contrasting it with nations typically scrutinized by the ICC, which are riddled with lawlessness, criminality, and dictatorships. "Ibig sabihin, magtiwala tayo sa ating judicial system. Huwag nating hahayaan na ang banyaga po ang magsabi kung sino ang iimbestigahan, sino ang kakasuhan, sino ang hahatulan," added Go.