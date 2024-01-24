Statement of Senator Risa Hontiveros on Quiboloy

VIDEO LINK:

https://drive.google.com/file/d/19OQmrRBHeGCQA25c-vJJyLAuuBlSy_Yn/view

Nasaan na ba talaga si Quiboloy? Naghahanda na kami. Handa ba siya?

Kung handa na siya, magpakita na lang siya sa Senado.

Siya ang sentro ng mga paratang ng mga biktima kaya siya ang dapat sumagot.

Because we're also looking at the Department of Justice issuing an Immigration Lookout Bulletin Order o Hold Departure Order. Magpapadala ako ng pormal na sulat sa DOJ para sa mga ito.

The subpoena has been issued by the Senate committee in the competent exercise of its legal mandate. So Quiboloy, magpakita ka na.