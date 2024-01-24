Villar honors a great solid waste management advocate

Senator Cynthia Villar has expressed hope that people will see the vision of "Linis Ganda' of the late Leonarda Navato Camacho or simply "Narda," a great environmentalist.

She said 'Linis Ganda' is a vision where every sector of our society lives out the values of waste segregation, composting, and recycling, reaping the benefits of a clean and healthy environment.

"I that everyone touched by her dream will see this vision become a reality," said Villar in her Eulogy for Camacho.

"Narda's lasting legacy is measured not just by the policies she helped shape, such as the Ecological Solid Waste Management Act and the Philippine Clean Air Act, or the accolades she earned, like the United Nations Merit Award, the Most Inspiring Woman from the Philippine Commission on Women, the Ilaw ng Tahanan Award from Meralco, the Woman of Global Distinction Award, and the Rotary International Service Award," added Villar.

"Her foresight and drive for sustainable living have inspired a movement that drives forward environmental stewardship," also said the senator.

The chairperson of the Senate environment committee noted that Camacho's

exceptional work, particularly in efficient solid waste management, has influenced and set a benchmark in the field.

She likewise acknowledged Camacho for having been a significant influence in shaping her own environmental programs, which have been providing livelihood opportunities to many of our marginalized communities nationwide.

Villar, ipinagbunyi ang kapita-pitagang solid waste management advocate

UMAASA si Senator Cynthia Villar na makikita ng mga tao ang vision ng 'Linis Ganda' ng yumaong Leonarda Navato Camacho o "Narda," ang magiting na environmentalist.

Sinabi niya na isang vision ang 'Linis Ganda' kung saan ang bawat sektor ng ating society lives "out the values" ng waste segregation, composting at recycling na nagreresulta sa malinis at malusog na kapaligiran.

"I hope that everyone touched by her dream will see this vision become a reality," ani Villar sa kanyang Eulogy para kay Camacho.

"Narda's lasting legacy is measured not just by the policies she helped shape, such as the Ecological Solid Waste Management Act and the Philippine Clean Air Act, or the accolades she earned, like the United Nations Merit Award, the Most Inspiring Woman from the Philippine Commission on Women, the Ilaw ng Tahanan Award from Meralco, the Woman of Global Distinction Award, and the Rotary International Service Award," dagdag pa ni Villar.

"Her foresight and drive for sustainable living have inspired a movement that drives forward environmental stewardship," sabi rin ng senador.

Ipinunto rin ng chairperson ng Senate environment committee na naka-impluwensiya at nagtakda ng benchmark sa larangang ito ang mga natatanging nagawa ni Camacho partikular sa solid waste management.

Kinilala rin niya si Camacho sa mahalagang impluwensiya sa paghubog sa kanyang sariling environmental programs na nagbibigay ng kabuhayan sa mahihirap na komunidad sa buong bansa.