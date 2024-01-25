Press Release

January 25, 2024 Jinggoy seeks Senate recognition for master lensman Romy Vitug SENATOR Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada filed on Monday proposed Senate Resolution No. 908 expressing the Senate's sympathy and condolences to the bereaved family of the late Romeo "Romy" Vitug, a legendary lensman and celebrated cinematographer. In his resolution, Estrada sought the Senate's recognition of Vitug's invaluable contribution to Philippine cinema. "Vitug's unparalleled artistry and eye for detail, uncompromising commitment to excellence, and mastery of the craft make him one of the leading figures in Philippine cinema who immensely contributed to its enrichment and advancement. His passing is a great loss to the film industry and the Filipino nation," the senator said. Aside from his impressive filmography, Vitug lent his stature to support advocacies which greatly contributed to the development of the local film industry, such as the "Sagip Pelikula" film restoration project and the anti-piracy information campaign of the Optical Media Board (OMB), Estrada said. "Vitug's exceptional creativity and technical proficiency honed through many years of hard work, innovation and discipline were indispensable moviemaking skills in effectively telling the stories of the Filipino people," he said. Vitug first worked as a photographer for news publications, a newsreel cameraman for a television network and a stillman who took pictures of films' highlights for promotional materials, before venturing into cinematography where he built a solid reputation and became the most sought-after lensman for his expertise in lighting, framing and compositions. Throughout his stellar career, Estrada noted the numerous accolades and distinctions received by Vitug which catapulted him into becoming one of the most celebrated in his field. He was honored with a Cinemanila International Filmfest lifetime achievement award in 2000, Natatanging Gawad Urian in 2016, and Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) Hall of Fame award in 2019. Vitug also produced some of the most memorable and epic scenes in films directed by esteemed directors such as National Artists for Film Lino Brocka and Marilou Diaz-Abaya, Celso Ad Castillo, Carlitos Siguion-Reyna, Laurice Guillen, and Olivia M. Lamasan. Vitug, whose career spans more than four decades passed away last January 18 at the age of 86. Jinggoy hiniling ang pagkilala ng Senado kay master lensman Romy Vitug Inihain ni Senador Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada noong Lunes ang panukalang Senate Resolution No. 908 na nagpapahayag ng pakikiramay at pakikidalamhati ng Senado sa pamilya ng yumaong Romeo "Romy" Vitug, isang alamat na lensman at sikat na cinematographer. Sa kanyang resolusyon, hiniling ni Estrada ang pagkilala ng Senado sa mahalagang ambag ni Vitug sa industriya ng pelikulang Pilipino. "Ang walang kapantay na artistry at detalyado ni Vitug, hindi pagkokompromiso sa pagtututok sa kahusayan at kasanayan ang dahilan kung bakit siya ay isa sa mga pangunahing personalidad na malaki ang naitulong sa pagpapayaman at pagpapaunlad ng pelikulang Pilipino. Ang kanyang pagpanaw ay isang malaking kawalan sa industriya ng pelikula at sa sambayanang Pilipino," ayon sa senador. Bukod sa kanyang kahanga-hangang filmography, malaki rin ang naging ambag ni Vitug sa mga adbokasiya para mapaunlad ang lokal na industriya ng pelikula, tulad ng "Sagip Pelikula" film restoration project at anti-piracy information campaign ng Optical Media Board (OMB), sabi ni Estrada. "Ang pambihirang pagkamalikhain at teknikal na kasanayan ni Vitug na hinasa ng maraming taon ng pagsusumikap, pagbabago at disiplina ay mga mahahalagang kasanayan para sa epektibong pagsasalaysay ng mga pelikulang Pilipino," aniya. Nagsimula si Vitug bilang isang photographer para sa mga pahayagan, naging newsreel cameraman para sa isang television network at stillman na kumukuha ng mga larawan ng mga tampok na pelikula para sa promotional materials bago sumabak sa cinematography kung saan sumikat dahil sa kanyang kasanayan sa lighting, framing at komposisyon. Sa kabuuan ng kanyang kahanga-hangang karera, humakot ng mga parangal at pagkilala si Vitug at ito ang nagbunsod para ituring siya na pinakatanyag sa kanyang larangan. Pinarangalan siya ng Cinemanila International Filmfest ng lifetime achievement award noong 2000, Natatanging Gawad Urian noong 201 at Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) Hall of Fame award noong 2019. Gumawa rin si Vitug ng ilan sa mga hindi malilimutan at epic scenes sa mga pelikulang idinirek ng mga iginagalang na director tulad nila National Artists for Film na si Lino Brocka at Marilou Diaz-Abaya, Celso Ad Castillo, Carlitos Siguion-Reyna, Laurice Guillen at Olivia M. Lamasan. Matapos ang mahigit na apat na dekadang karera, pumanaw si Vitug noong Enero 18 sa edad na 86.