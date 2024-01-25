Tolentino delivers relief to 44 families afflicted by Pasig fire

PASIG CITY -- Senator Francis "Tol" Tolentino personally delivered relief to 44 families totaling 212 individuals afflicted by the January 24 fire in Bolante 2, Barangay Palatiw in Pasig.

Sen. Tol gave aid consisting of food and other basic necessities to the victims who are currently staying in an evacuation site.

Tolentino also went around the evacuation site to personally check on the situation of the victims.

The fire broke out on January 24 at around 10 AM and reached Alert level 1.

Fire victims expressed their gratitude to Senator Tolentino for not only giving aid, but taking the time to visit them to provide moral support in this unfortunate incident.