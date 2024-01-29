Press Release

January 29, 2024 Gatchalian pursues legislation in line with MATATAG Agenda amid DepEd 2024 report Senator Win Gatchalian will continue to pursue measures to complement the realization of the Department of Education's (DepED) MATATAG Agenda and improve learners' performance. During her presentation of the Basic Education Report 2024, Vice President and Secretary of Education Sara Duterte reiterated that the MATATAG K to 10 curriculum will be rolled out starting School Year 2024-2025. The MATATAG K to 10 curriculum, the product of two years of study, decongests the old curriculum from more than 11,000 competencies to 3,600. The MATATAG curriculum also focuses on basic competencies such as literacy and numeracy. Gatchalian called the MATATAG K to 10 curriculum as a low-hanging fruit to help improve learners' performance. He emphasized, however, that the curriculum's success would depend on its implementation and the readiness of teachers for the rollout. Gatchalian noted that under the 2024 national budget, P777.5 million has been allotted for teachers' in-service training, including the training of K to 10 teachers for the rollout of the MATATAG curriculum. As the DepEd implements learning recovery programs, including Catch-Up Fridays, Gatchalian is also pushing for the passage of the ARAL Program Act (Senate Bill No. 1604). The proposed measure seeks to institute a nationwide learning recovery program to mitigate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and to boost learners' literacy and numeracy. The Vice President also reported that the department is currently reviewing the senior high school program. To help boost the employability of senior high school graduates, Gatchalian is pushing for the passage of the Batang Magaling Act (Senate Bill No.2367), which seeks to strengthen the linkages and collaboration among the DepEd, local government units, the academe, and industry partners. This to ensure that senior high school graduates are well-prepared for higher education, middle-skills development, employment, or entrepreneurship. To uphold teachers' welfare, which the Vice President also highlighted in her report, Gatchalian is pushing for the passage of the Revised Magna Carta for Public School Teachers (Senate Bill No. 4670). The proposed measure seeks to reduce classroom teaching hours from six to four. It prohibits the assignment of non-teaching tasks to teachers and seeks the grant of calamity leave, educational benefits, longevity pay, and special hardship allowance based on a set criteria. "Bagama't nagpapatuloy ang mga hamong kinakaharap natin sa pag-angat sa kalidad ng edukasyon sa bansa, nananatili ang ating determinasyong maabot ang mga layunin ng MATATAG agenda, itaguyod ang kapakanan ng ating mga guro, at tiyaking walang batang mapag-iiwanan," said Gatchalian, Chairperson of the Senate Committee on Basic Education. Mga panukalang batas para suportahan ang MATATAG Agenda ng DepEd isinusulong ni Gatchalian Patuloy na isusulong ni Senador Win Gatchalian ang mga panukalang batas na makatutulong sa pagkamit ng mga layunin ng MATATAG Agenda ng DepEd, kabilang ang pag-angat sa performance ng mga mag-aaral. Sa paglalahad niya ng Basic Education Report 2024, binigyang diin ni Vice President at Secretary of Education na kasado na ang pag roll-out sa MATATAG K to 10 curriculum simula School Year 2024-2025. Produkto ang MATATAG K to 10 curriculum ng dalawang taon ng pag-aaral. Binabawasan nito ang mga required competencies mula 11,000 pababa sa 3,600, at binibigyang diin ang basic competencies tulad ng literacy at numeracy. Para kay Gatchalian, ang MATATAG K to 10 curriculum ang isa sa mga napapanahong solusyon upang iangat ang performance ng mga mag-aaral. Ngunit para sa mambabatas, nakabatay ang tagumpay ng curriculum sa pagpapatupad nito at sa kahandaan ng mga guro. Binigyang diin ni Gatchalian na sa ilalim ng 2024 national budget, may P777.5 milyong piso ang inilaan para sa in-service training ng mga guro, kabilang ang training ng K to 10 teachers para sa rollout ng MATATAG curriculum. Maliban sa pagpapatupad ng mga programa para sa learning recovery, kabilang ang Catch-Up Fridays, isinusulong din ni Gatchalian ang pagsasabatas ng ARAL Program Act (Senate Bill No. 1604). Layon ng naturang panukala ang pagkakaroon ng pambansang programa sa learning recovery na tutugunan ang pinsalang dulot ng pandemya ng COVID-19 at upang patatagin ang numeracy at literacy ng mga mag-aaral. Iniulat din ng Pangalawang Pangulo na patuloy na nirerepaso ng kagawaran ang senior high school. Upang iangat ang kahandaan ng mga senior high school graduates sa trabaho, isinusulong ni Gatchalian ang pagsasabatas ng Batang Magaling Act (Senate Bill No.2367) na layong paigtingin ang ugnayan sa pagitan ng DepEd, local government units, academe, at mga katuwang sa pribadong sektor. Ito ay upang matiyak na handa ang mga senior high school graduates para sa kolehiyo, middle-skills development, employment, at pagnenegosyo. Upang itaguyod naman ang kapakanan ng mga guro na binigyang diin ng Pangalawang Pangulo, isinusulong ni Gatchalian ang pagsasabatas sa Revised Magna Carta for Public School Teachers (Senate Bill No. 4670). Layon ng naturang panukala na bawasan ang oras ng pagtuturo mula anim pababa sa apat. Ipinagbabawal din ng panukalang batas ang pagbibigay ng non-teaching tasks sa mga guro at isinusulong ang pagbibigay ng calamity leave, educational benefits, longevity pay, at special hardship allowance batay sa itatalagang mga pamantayan. "Bagama't nagpapatuloy ang mga hamong kinakaharap natin sa pag-angat sa kalidad ng edukasyon sa bansa, nananatili ang ating determinasyong maabot ang mga layunin ng MATATAG agenda, itaguyod ang kapakanan ng ating mga guro, at tiyaking walang batang mapag-iiwanan," ani Gatchalian, Chairperson ng Senate Committee on Basic Education.