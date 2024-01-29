Press Release

January 29, 2024 Bong Go applauds opening of new Super Health Center in Sablayan, Occidental Mindoro to help bring public health services closer to the people Senator Christopher "Bong" Go, chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, extended his commendation for the significant stride in healthcare advancement in Sablayan, Occidental Mindoro, as it successfully inaugurated the town's Super Health Center on Thursday, January 25. As an adopted son of Occidental Mindoro, Senator Go emphasized the crucial role Super Health Centers play in bridging the gap between the people and their government especially when it comes to healthcare. "Health must remain a top priority in bringing public services closer to those in need. Tandaan natin na ang kalusugan ay katumbas ng buhay ng bawat Pilipino," he said. He underscored the importance of Super Health centers in early disease detection and alleviating overcrowded hospitals, thus contributing to more timely and effective healthcare services for its constituents. "Ilapit po natin ang serbisyong nararapat para sa kanila. Huwag po natin silang pahirapan. Marami po sa mga kababayan natin sa iba't ibang sulok ng Pilipinas na wala silang sariling health center. Kaya importante na mailapit natin ang serbisyong medikal mula gobyerno sa mga taong nangangailangan nito," he stressed. The inauguration was attended by Congressman Leody "Odie" Tarriela and Governor Eduardo "Ed" Gadiano, Board Member Ryan Gadiano Sioson, Mayor Walter "Bong" Marquez, and Vice Mayor Edwin Mintu, among others. The Super Health Centers are improved versions of polyclinics that offer essential health services, including database management, out-patient care, birthing, isolation, diagnostic (laboratory: x-ray and ultrasound), pharmacy, and ambulatory surgical units. Other available services are eye, ear, nose, and throat (EENT) service, oncology centers, physical therapy and rehabilitation centers, and telemedicine. Through the collective efforts of the Department of Health (DOH), led by Secretary Teodoro "Ted" Herbosa, local government units, and fellow lawmakers, sufficient funds have been allocated under the DOH for the construction of 307 Super Health Centers in 2022, 322 in 2023, and 132 in 2024. As the lead implementing agency, DOH identifies the strategic areas where these Super Health Centers will be established. In the province, Super Health Centers are funded in Sablayan, Abra de Ilog, and Mamburao. It can also be recalled that Go personally attended the groundbreaking of the Sablayan Super Health Center last December 19, 2022. Meanwhile, Go has also pushed for legislative reforms to enhance the country's healthcare system. In line with this, he has proposed Senate Bill No. 195, which seeks the establishment of a Center for Disease Control (CDC) in the country. The proposed bill aims to create a centralized hub dedicated to preventing, surveilling, and controlling both infectious and non-communicable diseases. This move could significantly bolster the nation's healthcare system. Go has also filed SBN 196 which proposes the creation of a Virology Science and Technology Institute in the Philippines. The institute is envisioned to be at the forefront of the country's efforts to study, detect, and respond to emerging and re-emerging infectious diseases. Establishing such an institute is expected to significantly enhance the country's capacity in dealing with current and future virological threats. Go also encouraged residents to seek the services offered in the Malasakit Center located at Occidental Mindoro Provincial Hospital in Mamburao should they need help settling their hospital bills. "Sa mga pasyente dito, hindi niyo na po kailangang bumiyahe para pumila sa iba't ibang opisina para makahingi ng tulong mula sa gobyerno. Kung may hospital bill kayo, ilapit niyo lang 'to sa Malasakit Center. Wala itong pinipili. Basta poor at indigent patient ka, qualified ka," assured Go, who principally authored and sponsored the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019. "Hindi niyo na kailangang mahirapan dahil sa totoo lang, pera niyo naman 'yan. Binabalik lang ito sa inyo sa pamamagitan ng mabilis at maayos na serbisyo mula sa Malasakit Centers," he added. According to the DOH, 159 Malasakit centers have helped around ten million Filipinos so far. Go also emphasized the significance of the recently enacted RA 11959, or the Regional Specialty Centers Act. Serving as the principal sponsor and one of the authors in the Senate, the Regional Specialty Centers Act mandates the establishment of these centers within the current regional hospitals under the DOH. Go, vice chairperson of the Senate Committee on Finance, has also supported several infrastructure initiatives to help spur the economic growth and development of Occidental Mindoro. These include, among others, the construction of roads in Calintaan, Magsaysay, Sablayan, and San Jose; a drainage canal in San Jose; flood control structures in Abra de Ilog, Sablayan, and San Jose; an evacuation center in Mamburao, Sablayan, and Calintaan; a barangay hall in Paluan; public market buildings in Magsaysay and San Jose; numerous water system projects in Calintaan, Magsaysay, Rizal and San Jose; and a protection dike and the improvement of the Balibago Bridge in Mamburao.