Press Release

January 29, 2024 Villar urges youth to be 'guardians' of environment Sen. Cynthia Villar has called on the youth to continue being "active protectors" of the environment especially our very own Las Piñas - Parañaque Wetland Park which is a 'protected area.' "You will inherit this ecological treasure. Please educate yourselves about its unique biodiversity that you can proudly claim as your own," said the chairperson of the Senate committee on environment and natural resources. She also told them to use the social media to raise awareness and inspire people around you to act for the good of our environment. Recognizing that the Las Piñas youth are engaged in different activities and interests like sports and various forms of art, Villar, however, cited them for their common passion of protecting the environment. The senator led a nature trip at LPPWP with youth from Brgy. Pamplona coming from Christ the King Church Youth group, Villar Cup players, Arts and Dance group, and private individuals from different organizations. Aside from the nature appreciation activities, the Las Piñas youth also joined the coastal clean-up of this critical habitat declared a wetland of international importance under the Ramsar Convention of UNESCO. "I salute you for giving time to protect the environment and preserve and conserve our natural resources. I hope it will become your habit to go here," she said. "I also urged the Christ the King Church Youth Group to continue their active participation in the Church, and the young athletes who join the Villar Cup to enhance their capabilities in sports and for our artists and dancers to continue enriching their talents," she added. These activities, Villar said, are not only good for the environment, but it will also strengthen your camaraderie. Villar assured she her children- Senator Mark Villar at Congresswoman Camille Villar will help and support them in their environmental activities. Villar, nanawagan sa kabataan na maging 'guardians' ng kalikasan Sinabihan ni Sen. Cynthia Villar ang mga kabataan na ipagpatuloy ang pagiging "active protectors" ng kalikasan lalo na sa ating Las Piñas - Parañaque Wetland Park na isang protected area.' "You will inherit this ecological treasure. . Please educate yourselves about its unique biodiversity that you can proudly claim as your own," ani chairperson ng Senate committee on environment and natural resources. Binilinan din niya ang mga ito na gamitin ang social media sa pagbibigay ng kaalaman at inspirasyon sa mga nakapaligid sa kanila para kumilos sa kabutihan ng kapaligiran. Sa kabila ng iba'i-ibang interes gaya ng sports at mga artes, ipinunto ni Villar na iisa lamang ang adhikdin ng Las Pinas youth- ang pangangalaga sa kapaligiran. Pinangunahan ng senador ang nature trip sa LPPWP kasama ang mga kabataan sa Brgy. Pamplona na nagmula sa Christ the King Church Youth group, Villar Cup players, Arts and Dance group, at private individual sa iba't- ibang samahan. Bukod sa nature appreciation activities, lumahok din ang Las Piñas youth sa coastal clean-up ng critical habitat na ito na idineklarang "wetland of international importance" sa ilalim ng Ramsar Convention of UNESCO. "I salute you for giving time to protect the environment and preserve and conserve our natural resources. I hope it will become your habit to go here," ayon kay Villar. "I also urged the Christ the King Church Youth Group to continue their active participation in the Church, and the young athletes who join the Villar Cup to enhance their capabilities in sports and for our artists and dancers to continue enriching their talents," dagdag pa niya. Aniya, hindi lamang sa ikagaganda ng kapaligiran ang mga gawaing ito kundi pinalalakas din nito ang pagsasasamahan ng mga kabataan. Tiniyak ni Villar na suportado niya at ng kanyang mga anak-Senator Mark Villar at Congresswoman Camille Villar- ang lahat ng environmental activities.