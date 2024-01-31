Bato wants people behind 'Pekeng Initiative' held accountable for deceiving Filipinos

Public officials and individuals who are behind the fake people's initiative should face accountability.

This was the statement of Senator Ronald "Bato" Dela Rosa during the Senate Electoral Reform and People's Participation Committee's investigation into the alleged bribery and payoffs in exchange of Filipinos' signature for charter change.

"Kahit po suspendido ng Commission on Elections ang pagtanggap ng mga pirma, kailangan pa rin nating bigyang linaw kung paano at sino ang mga nanloko sa ating mga kababayan para makakalap ng pirma para sa Politician's Initiative...Papanagutin natin ang mga mapagsamantala at manloloko," Dela Rosa said.

The former top cop urged to stop activities where government funds are used by politicians to fool Filipinos and advance their personal agenda.

"Nais po natin na hindi na maulit ang ganitong mga insidente kung saan animo'y itinulak sa bangin ang ating mga kababayan. Pinupuwersa nila at ginigipit ang ating mga kababayan, lalo na ang mga naghihirap na ipagbili ang kanilang mga dangal kapalit ng kakarampot na salapi," Dela Rosa said.

"Ang higit na masakit sa kalooban, ang mga ulat na pera mismo ng gobyerno ang ginamit upang isakatuparan ang maitim na balak na ito," he added.

Dela Rosa emphasized that the use of government financial assistance to further the agenda of this "fake initiative" is much worse than the "Ayuda Scam" which the Senate Public Order and Dangerous Drugs Committee investigated last week.

"Kung sa nabanggit na 'Ayuda scam' na aming inimbestigahan ay apat na libong piso ang inagaw mula sa ating mga kababayan, kinabukasan naman po ang gustong kamkamin ng mga buwitreng nagsulong ng Politician's Initiative. Pekeng inisyatiba. P. I., pansariling interes," the Mindanaoan lawmaker said.

"For self-seeking individuals to capitalize on poverty, using it to their advantage, advancing their ambition. We simply cannot let this slide," Dela Rosa stressed.

Dela Rosa also called on Filipinos who signed the petition for this "politician's initiative" to retract their signatures.

"Huwag po natin hayaang magtagumpay ang mga mapanlinlang at masasamang loob na gustong nakawin ang kinabukasan ng ating bayan," he said.

Last week, Dela Rosa delivered a privilege speech condemning this "politician's initiative."

His speech and several resolutions filed by other senators triggered the Senate investigation into the alleged bribery in the efforts to amend the 1987 Constitution.

Dela Rosa also joined the members of the upper chamber in signing a manifesto which opposed the people's initiative, as this attempts to dilute the powers of the Senate.

The signature campaign for people's initiative seeks to amend Article 17, Section 1 of the 1987 Constitution to allow members of the House of Representatives and the Senate to vote jointly in a constituent assembly.

The lawmaker earlier pointed out that this people's initiative will erode the checks and balances in the bicameral system of the Legislative Department.