Press Release

January 31, 2024 CHIZ: P12-B SET ASIDE FOR PI PLEBISCITE SHOULD BE REPURPOSED With the "politician's initiative" killed by a presidential order, the P12-billion fund in the Commission on Election's (Comelec) 2024 budget earmarked for a plebiscite should now be used for other purposes, Sen. Chiz Escudero said. At the hearing of the Senate Committee on Electoral Reforms and People's Participation chaired by Sen. Imee Marcos on Tuesday (Jan. 30), Escudero disclosed the fund was a last-minute addition to the 2024 General Appropriations Act--a fact that was also confirmed by Comelec Chairman George Garcia during the proceeding. "It was neither in the President's proposed budget nor in the Comelec's original submission," Escudero said, adding that the fund was put there waiting for the about to be launched people's initiative (PI) to succeed, "the budgetary version of putting the cart before the horse." "But now that the horse is dead; there is no more use for the cart," Escudero stressed. "Ang importante dapat 'no touch' na 'yang pondo na 'yan. Kasi kung nandiyan pa 'yan, baka bumangon pa sa libingan itong pekeng initiative." The Bicolano senator then suggested that the Comelec revisit its budget under the Line Item "Conduct and supervision of elections, referenda, recall votes and plebiscites." Originally under 2024 National Expenditure Program (NEP), the funding for this particular line item was P2,229,617,000. It was eventually increased by P12 billion to P14,229,617,000. "Now that the President has taken a position against the people's initiative, and you (Comelec) are reviewing your rules, this is also an opportune time to revisit the P14 billion in your budget, realign it for the purpose of what you really need for example on capital outlays and personnel services such as the creation of positions which is well within your power to do so," Escudero told Garcia. The Comelec chair replied affirmatively and said the body will review the agency's budget and will provide a copy of the realigned appropriation to Marcos' committee. He assured that the poll body, even before they voted en banc to suspend Comelec Resolution No. 10650 that covers the guidelines for the people's initiative, has already intended to revisit its budget for realignment. "We already had in our minds the items by which this P14 billion to be spent and definitely, all of these items that this representation is willing to submit to this committee, do not pertain to any people's initiatives or any plebiscite," Garcia told the senators. Escudero recalled that the Comelec originally submitted a P44.7-billion budget for 2024 to the Department of Budget and Management (DBM), but the latter recommended P27.1 billion--the amount in the bill President Marcos sent to Congress. "'Yung sa personnel services, short by P1.2 billion, per Comelec's computation," Escudero pointed out. During their budget's deliberations in the House and the Senate, the poll body asked for the restoration of some P6 billion for what they deemed as critical undertakings, he said. "Kasama dito ang pag-pilot ng internet voting for OFWs, and for activities that will modernize elections and make them transparent and promote ease of voting and quick counting," Escudero pointed out. The agency's budget eventually rose from the Malacanang-proposed P27.1 billion to the P40.1-billion in the Marcos-signed General Appropriations Act "but for the wrong reasons," Escudero said. In anticipation of the PI, the House insisted during the bicameral conference to add P12 billion to the original P2.2 billion fund "for supervision of elections, referenda, recall votes and plebiscites." "That P12 billion should now be repurposed and put beyond the reach of PI," Escudero said "'Yung P2.2 billion for referendum kasya na 'yun for activities that will be held within 2024. Historically, hindi naman ganun kalaki ang ginagasta sa kakaunting plebisito para sa pagtatatag ng mga bagong munisipyo o mga cities, " he said.