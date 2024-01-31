Press Release

January 31, 2024 Gatchalian delves deep into impact of PIFITA measure on PH economy Senator Win Gatchalian asked the Department of Finance and the National Economic Development Authority for a detailed impact of the proposed Passive Income and Financial Intermediary Taxation Act (PIFITA) on the country's economy. "I want to understand how PIFITA, through the harmonization of tax, can create value to the economy," Gatchalian said at a recent public hearing conducted by the Senate Committee on Ways and Means chaired by him. Finance Undersecretary Karlo Fermin Adriano earlier disclosed that enactment of the PIFITA measure could lower the country's revenue collection in the amount of P125.9 billion from 2025 to 2029. However, given the projected reduction in the country's tax take, it is also important to understand how the proposed measure will benefit the country, and in particular, investors, Gatchalian said. "How will PIFITA result in a change in market behavior? How will this grow the different financial sectors, for example, the debt market, the equities market, or the insurance market? How can PIFITA increase market size and hopefully, how will this increase tax take from that increase in market size? I want to understand that and demonstrate that it's not only going to be a reduction of taxes but also improve the sector by enlarging the market size," he emphasized. As filed by Gatchalian, the proposed PIFITA measure will essentially cut the cost of raising capital and debt by reducing the number of tax bases and rates applicable to passive income, financial intermediaries, and financial transactions. If enacted into law, the PIFITA measure will level the field among players with better pricing information by removing tax-induced distortions and is expected to discourage arbitrage opportunities and enable the country to become more competitive compared to its peers in the ASEAN region. Nais ni Gatchalian ng mas malalim na pagsaliksik sa epekto ng PIFITA sa ekonomiya ng bansa Hiniling ni Senador Win Gatchalian sa Department of Finance (DOF) at National Economic Development Authority (NEDA) ang detalyadong epekto ng panukalang Passive Income and Financial Intermediary Taxation Act (PIFITA) sa ekonomiya ng bansa. "Nais kong maunawaan at ipaunawa sa tao ang kahalagahan ng panukalang PIFITA sa ekonomiya," sabi ni Gatchalian sa isang pagdinig na isinagawa ng Senate Committee on Ways and Means na pinamumunuan ng mambabatas. Nauna nang sinabi ni Finance Undersecretary Karlo Fermin Adriano na ang pagsasabatas ng PIFITA ay maaaring magpababa sa revenue collection ng bansa sa P125.9 bilyon mula 2025 hanggang 2029. Gayunpaman, dahil sa inaasahang kabawasan sa makokolektang buwis, mahalagang maunawaan kung paano makikinabang ang bansa, kabilang na ang mga mamumuhunan, sa naturang panukala, sabi ni Gatchalian. "Paano magreresulta sa pagbabago ng tinatawag na market behavior ang PIFITA? Paano lalago ang iba't ibang sektor ng pananalapi, halimbawa, ang debt market, ang equities market, o ang insurance market? Paano mapapalawak ng PIFITA ang merkado at pagtaas ng tax take mula sa paglago ng merkado? Iyan ang nais nating maunawaan at ipaunawa sa tao," pagdidiin niya. Babawasan ng panukalang PIFITA ni Gatchalian ang halaga ng pagpapataas ng kapital at utang sa pamamagitan ng pagbabawas ng bilang ng mga tax base ng buwis at mga rate na naaangkop sa passive income, financial intermediaries, at financial transactions. Kung magiging batas, gagawing patas ng panukalang PIFITA ang playing field sa pamamagitan ng mas mahusay na pricing information at magbibigay-daan sa bansa na maging mas competitive sa rehiyon ng ASEAN.