Press Release

January 31, 2024 Bong Go calls on government to ensure resources are used properly to benefit Filipinos in need; condemns alleged misuse of programs to push for People's Initiative Senator Christopher "Bong" Go attended the Senate hearing conducted by the Committee on Electoral Reforms and People's Participation on Tuesday, January 30, on alleged bribery to garner signatures for the People's Initiative to amend the 1987 Philippine Constitution. "Sa Senate hearing na ginanap nitong Martes, maraming testigong tumindig upang isiwalat ang panunuhol at panlilinlang na ginawa sa kanila kapalit ng pirma sa People's Initiative. Kung totoo ito, klaro na hindi ito tunay na People's initiative!," Go said after attending the hearing and listening to the accounts of key witnesses who participated. "Ang hindi rin katanggap-tanggap dito ay ginagamit pa raw ang mga programa ng gobyerno para tulungan ang mga mahihirap bilang kapalit para makakuha ng pirma sa pekeng People's Initiative na ito," he added. The senator expressed his firm stance against what he perceives as a deceptive maneuver to alter the nation's charter. "Para sa akin, kailangang protektahan ang ating Konstitusyon, ang Senado bilang isang institusyon, ang interes ng ating mga kababayan, ang demokrasya sa ating bansa, at ang tunay na boses ng mga ordinaryong Pilipino!" he asserted. "Sa mga pasimuno nito, huwag ninyong pagsamantalahan ang kahinaan ng mga Pilipino dahil sa kahirapan. Naghihirap na nga, pagsasamantalahan pa at gagamitin pa ang pirma nila sa pulitika!," he added. During the hearing, some witnesses shared that they were approached by individuals and groups to ask for their signatures in exchange for commitments that they will receive assistance from the government without fully explaining to them that they are already signing a petition for the People's Initiative. "Huwag ninyong gamitin ang ayuda bilang kapalit sa kanilang pirma dahil dapat walang kapalit ang tulong ng gobyerno sa nangangailangang mga Pilipino," Go explained. "Kaya po sa ating mga kababayan, kung kayo ay pumirma sa isang bagay na hindi lubos na ipinaintindi sa inyo ang kahulugan, o di kaya ay na-realize ninyo na hindi kayo sang-ayon sa inyong nilagdaan, mayroon kayong karapatan na bawiin ito habang may panahon pa," he urged. Earlier, Go and his fellow senators donned white attire and armbands on January 29, symbolizing their collective stand against the controversial People's Initiative and in defense of the Senate as an institution upholding 'checks and balances' in government. "Mahalaga ang checks and balances sa gobyerno upang maiwasan ang pang-aabuso sa kapangyarihan. Sinasabi ko po ito hindi lang bilang isang Senador, kundi bilang isang Pilipino na hindi papayag na gamitin ang ating mga kababayan para sa pansariling interes ng iilan lamang," he said. Underlining the significance of maintaining a balance of power within the government, Go described the current initiative as a veiled effort serving some politicians rather than the populace. He urged Filipinos to be vigilant and aware of their rights, especially if they feel misled by those pushing for the initiative. "Ang nangyayari rito ay hindi 'People's Initiative' kundi 'Politicians' Initiative' dahil mga pulitiko ang mistulang nakikinabang at hindi ang taumbayan," he cautioned. In addressing the broader challenges faced by the nation, Go emphasized the need for the government to channel its resources and efforts toward resolving critical issues, particularly those affecting the less fortunate. "Napakaraming isyung kinakaharap ng ating bansa at doon dapat ibuhos ng buong puwersa ng gobyerno ang panahon at resources para masolusyunan ang mga iyon, lalung-lalo na ang paghahatid ng serbisyo sa mga mahihirap nating kababayan," Go stated, underscoring the need for focused government intervention in critical areas. Go also called for unity and collective action among all government sectors to address the nation's challenges, placing the welfare of the Filipino people above politics and personal interests. "Sa harap ng mga pagsubok na kinakaharap ng ating bansa ngayon, hindi puwedeng isantabi ang kalusugan ng mga Pilipino, at ang kanilang seguridad sa pagkain. Unahin natin ang pagseserbisyo at pagtulong sa abot ng ating makakaya sa mga nangangailangan bago ang pulitika at pansariling interes," he said. During the hearing, Go also inquired about the Commission on Elections (COMELEC) decision to suspend the process recently, after it had already caused division and confusion. "Bakit ngayon lang naisipan ninyo en banc na i-suspend muna ang proceeding at naging divisive eh, medyo nagkagulo. Hindi nga tayo aabot dito kung earlier pa po na-address na po itong problemang ito. Bakit po recently lang po na-suspend yung proceedings at bakit hindi nyo muna pinalantsa nang mabuti itong mga rules ninyo bago pinatuloy yung pagkolekta?," he asked. Responding to Go's inquiries, COMELEC officials stressed the complexity involved in reviewing the laws related to the initiative, while considering the commission's other responsibilities such as the ongoing preparations for the 2025 Elections. Go then probed the COMELEC about the reported bribery in exchange for signatures, asking, "Mayroon na ho ba kayong formal complaint na natanggap sa mga naiuulat na panunuhol in exchange for the signature?" COMELEC responded and recognized the seriousness of the allegations but confirmed that no formal complaints had been filed. Adding to the controversy, there are allegations that a staggering Php 20 million worth of programs was promised to each congressional district capable of delivering the requisite number of supportive signatures for the initiative. Continuing his inquiry, Go further questioned the actions taken by COMELEC to investigate the bribery allegations. "Since wala kayong natatanggap na complaint, wala ho ba kayong ginawang pag-iimbestiga sa mga field officers nyo po?" Go asked. COMELEC remarked that even though the Omnibus Election Code is suppletory in character and can be utilized under Republic Act No. 6735, COMELEC does not have jurisdiction over bribery or fund misuse in the context of signature gathering. Senator Imee Marcos, asserting the need for accountability and action, interjected that there are various laws and statutes, such as anti-graft laws, the Revised Penal Code, and the Code of Ethical Conduct, which could punish the alleged misconduct.