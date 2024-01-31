Press Release

January 31, 2024 Bong Go highlights importance of health in promoting a productive citizenry as he continues his pursuit to bring improved healthcare services closer to the people Senator Christopher "Bong" Go, chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, stressed the need for enhanced and more accessible healthcare services after a recent OCTA Research poll indicating that health remains the top concern among Filipinos. The OCTA's Tugon ng Masa, conducted from December 10 to 14, revealed that 71 percent of respondents prioritized staying healthy and avoiding illness, marking an increase from a previous survey. Go emphasized that good health is key for Filipinos to become productive citizens, even stressing that health equates to life itself: "pangalagaan natin ang ating kalusugan. Tandaan na ang kalusugan ay katumbas ng buhay ng bawat Pilipino." "Our people's health cannot take a backseat. This is not just about combating diseases but a holistic approach to ensuring every Filipino has access to medical services, adequate nutrition, and a healthy environment," he explained. The survey also highlighted the growing concern about food security, with 50 percent of respondents stressing the importance of having enough to eat daily, a noticeable increase from the previous poll. This rise in concern is parallel to the reported increase in involuntary hunger, jumping from 10 percent in October 2023 to 14 percent in December. Go added, "Ang pagkakaroon ng sapat na pagkain at ang kalusugan ay magkaugnay na hamon na hindi natin maaaring pabayaan. Kailangan nating doblehin ang ating mga pagsisikap upang harapin ang mga hamong ito." In light of these challenges, the senator shed light on the grim reality many Filipinos face: the exorbitant cost of healthcare. For countless families, a single illness can obliterate savings, leading to the mortgaging or selling of properties. In other circumstances, education takes a backseat as children leave school to work, contributing to the family's survival rather than pursuing their studies. Recognizing this dire situation, Go, the principal author and sponsor of Republic Act No. 11463, also known as the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019, has fervently advocated for the continuing operations of the Malasakit Centers program. Malasakit centers synergize efforts from various government agencies, minimizing healthcare costs for Filipinos, ensuring that hospital expenses are reduced to the lowest amount and giving patients and their families a convenient solution to availing medical assistances from government. Furthermore, Go is also pushing for the establishment of more Super Health Centers which can be instrumental in early disease detection, curbing the progression of manageable diseases into more severe and costly health issues. By diagnosing conditions like hypertension early, these Super Health centers can prevent the costly and life-altering consequences of diseases evolving into more serious conditions like strokes. Aside from early detection, Super Health Centers are also designed to focus on primary care and consultation, further strengthening the healthcare sector in the country especially in grassroots communities. "Sa pamamagitan ng Malasakit Centers at Super Health Centers, nais nating pagaanin ang pasanin ng ating mga kababayan pagdating sa pagkuha ng serbisyo medikal. Nananatili ang aking layunin na palawakin ang mga serbisyong ito upang mas marami pang Pilipino ang makinabang," he said. Lastly, Go principally sponsored and is one of the authors of the Republic Act No. 11959, also known as the Regional Specialty Centers Act, which was signed into law by President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos, Jr. on August 24. The law mandates the establishment of regional specialty centers within existing DOH regional hospitals. By establishing these centers in the provinces, Filipinos no longer need to bear the high costs and inconvenience of traveling to major cities like Metro Manila for specialized treatment. This initiative not only saves significant costs related to travel, accommodation, and other urban expenses but also ensures that high-quality healthcare is more accessible to all, regardless of their geographical location. "Ang pagtugon sa krisis sa kalusugan ay hindi lamang tungkol sa mga medical interventions. We need to create an environment where Filipinos can thrive. Hinihikayat ko ang bawat sektor ng pamahalaan na magtulungan para makamit natin ang layuning ito," concluded Go. Aside from these initiatives, Go, in a bid to improve the country's healthcare system, also filed Senate Bill No. 427, or the Barangay Health Workers (BHWs) Compensation and Incentives Bill. This bill would entitle BHWs to a monthly honorarium along with other allowances, benefits, privileges, and security of tenure. He also filed SBN 195, which seeks to establish the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and SBN 196, which aims to create the Virology Science and Technology Institute of the Philippines (VIP). These measures particularly align with the government's commitment to ensuring that the country is not caught unprepared, under-equipped, or understaffed in the fight against future pandemics.