Poe: PI's joint voting pitch for Cha-cha inherently wrong

Sen. Grace Poe said the so-called People's Initiative for Charter change (Cha-cha) was flawed at the onset for focusing on the joint voting by Congress, instead of stating the provisions that needed amendments in the 1987 Constitution.

"It is inherently wrong. Maling-mali ang sinasabi sa tinatawag nilang People's Initiative (PI) kasi method na ang pinag-uusapan, voting jointly, imbes na yung mga probisyon na kailangang palitan," Poe said.

If the intention of the movers of PI was on the economic amendments, then the specific provisions should have been spelled out in the petition.

"Bakit hindi na lang inilagay na: 'Sa ating mga kababayan, payag ba kayo na baguhin natin ang mga probisyon na nakatutok sa ekonomiya?' Kaso ang pinapapirmahan sa mga tao ay 'yung tungkol sa Congress voting jointly. So, malinaw na malinaw na meron silang ibang pakay dito," Poe said.

The senator said things got worse with reports and actual testimonies of individuals that money or assistance was given in exchange for their signatures.

"Dahil sa hirap ng buhay ngayon, ang ating mga kababayan ay napipilitan na lang, sige kahit P100, ganun kamura ang buhay ngayon na sa ganun kaliit na halaga ay napapirma," she said.

"Kasalanan ba nila 'yun? Di ba ibig sabihin lang nun marami pa tayong trabahong dapat gawin at hindi nakatutok sa isyu na sinasabi nilang napakaimportante itong pinapapirma nila? Hindi ba trabaho, presyo ng bilihin at katatagan ng ating Republika ang mas mahalaga," she added.

Poe said she is not totally shutting her doors to Cha-cha, but stressed that it should be done for the welfare of the Filipinos.

The chairperson of the committee on economic affairs said the Senate has passed three key laws focused on boosting the economy and investments, while still safeguarding the interests of the Filipinos.

She identified the three laws as the amendments to the Public Service Act (PSA), Trade Liberalization Act, and Foreign Investments Act.

"Hindi po totoo na pagdating sa aspeto ng ekonomiya ay may malaking pagkukulang dahil

yung mga major na batas naman ay nagawa natin," Poe said.

"Kung meron mang dapat ayusin ay ang pagtutol ng ilan sa PSA. Siguro, pwedeng magsama ang Kongreso, Senado at mga mamamayan na doon natin resolbahan sa Supreme Court itong ibang kakulangan sa probisyon ng ekonomiya," Poe added.