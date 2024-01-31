Press Release

January 31, 2024 Tulfo praises sacrifices of OFWs Senator Idol Raffy Tulfo paid tribute and praised the sacrifices of over 10 million Filipinos in different parts of the world. Tulfo, Chairperson of the Senate Committee on Migrant Workers, made the statement during the "Filipinas Ultramar Symposium: Philippines Beyond Borders - Towards a National Consensus on the Philippine Diaspora" held last January 29, 2024 at the Diamond Hotel, Manila where he served as one of the speakers. According to him, many Filipinos chose to work and live abroad for better opportunities and greener pastures. "Filipino worker is sought after by foreign companies. And due to financial constraints, millions of Filipinos choose to migrate. "While we prefer families to stay together and for our amazing Filipino talents to stay here, our local industries could not match the compensation of their foreign counterparts. It would be unfair to stop our people from seeking greener pastures for their families," he said. Tulfo likewise said that the Filipino diaspora, including OFWs, contribute greatly to the country they work in because of their hard work and talent. Likewise, they also contribute a lot to the economic growth of the Philippines because of their remittances. As such, Tulfo vowed that he will continue to coordinate and talk with the Department of Foreign Affairs, Department of Migrant Workers, Overseas Workers Welfare Administration and other government agencies to ensure work integration that will allow them to use their expertise once they return in the country. Tulfo added that he will continue to talk with DFA, DMW, OWWA and other government agencies to ensure work integration when OFWs return to the country, as well as push them to have their own businesses related to their expertise. Tulfo, pinuri ang malaking ambag ng OFW sa loob at labas ng bansa Inimbitahan ng Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) bilang isa sa mga guest speaker si Sen. Idol Raffy Tulfo sa ginanap na Filipinas Ultramar Symposium sa Diamond Hotel, Manila noong Jan. 29 na kung saan tinalakay ang Filipino diaspora. Sila ang mga migranteng Pinoy na nagsusumikap at naninirahan sa ibang bansa. Sa kanyang talumpati, binigyang pugay at pinuri ni Sen. Idol na Chairperson ng Senate Committee on Migrants Workers ang mga sakripisyo ng mahigit sampung milyong Pilipino na nasa iba't-ibang parte ng mundo. Ayon sa kanya, marami sa Pilipino ang piniling magtrabaho at manirahan sa ibang bansa para sa mas magandang oportunidad at upang maiahon na rin ang kanilang pamilya sa kahirapan. "Filipino worker is sought after by foreign companies. And due to financial constraints, millions of Filipinos choose to migrate. "While we prefer families to stay together and for our amazing Filipino talents to stay here, our local industries could not match the compensation of their foreign counterparts. It would be unfair to stop our people from seeking greener pastures for their families," saad niya. Sinabi rin ni Tulfo na ang Filipino diaspora, kabilang na ang mga OFW, ay nakapagbibigay ng malaking ambag sa bansang kanilang pinagtatrabahuhan dahil sa kanilang kasipagan at talento. At malaki rin ang kontribusyon nila sa paglago ng ekonomiya ng sarili nating bansa dahil naman sa kanilang remittances. Kaya sinabi ni Tulfo na patuloy siyang makikipag-usap sa DFA, DMW, OWWA at iba pang ahensya ng gobyerno upang i-explore ang mga posibilidad na magamit ang kanilang mga natutunan sa bansang kanilang pinagtrabahuhan at madala ito at mapakinabangn naman ng ating gobyerno sa pamamagitan ng work integration. Dagdag pa ni Tulfo, sana ay magkaroon ng pagkakataon ang mga OFW na makapagpundar ng kanilang mga sariling negosyo na kung saan sila ay well-trained na, gaya ng sa food, service and hospitality industry na labis na makakatulong sa pagpapalago ng ating turismo.