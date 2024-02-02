Press Release

February 2, 2024 160 TESDA Albay graduates thank Cayetanos for sponsoring course kits On the day of their graduation, 160 students who took up Technical and Vocational Education Training (TVET) under the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) in Albay expressed gratitude to Senators Alan Peter and Pia Cayetano for helping them successfully complete their training. The students, who trained at the TESDA-accredited Sunshine International School Foundation in Daraga, said the Cayetanos' provision of allowance and tool kits encouraged them to do well in their training. Aira Uy, one of the students who took up dressmaking, said that her newly acquired skills will help boost their family textile business. "Thank you very much po kila Senador Alan Peter at Pia Cayetano for sponsoring us. I understand po na bukod sa schooling at sa mga gamit, we are able to receive other benefits through your offices," Uy said when asked for a message for the sibling senators during their graduation day on Tuesday, January 31, 2024. "Sana patuloy nyo pa po suportahan at tulungan ang iba't ibang school na nag-offer ng TESDA para sa tulad namin na gusto pa makapag-acquire ng additional skills para magamit sa negosyo," she added. A student who trained for electrical installation and maintenance, Ferdinand Maraño, owns and runs a hotel in Albay. He said even at the age of 58, he still learned a lot through the TESDA program. "It's a great honor and privilege. I am professional engineer, pero kakaiba y'ung training ng TESDA at marami pa po ako natutunan. Thank you to Senator Alan Peter and Pia Cayetano for sponsoring our scholarship. Malaking tulong po ito especially sa mga nagsisimula, at bilang gabay sa mga kabataan," Maraño said. "Ipagpatuloy po sana ninyo ang inyong nasimulan na tulong para sa kabataan dahil malaki po ang ambag ninyo sa development and discovery of their potential. Kahit 58 years old na ako ay natuto pa ako sa electrical installation and maintenance. Nawa ay gabayan kayo ng Panginoon," he added. The students took up qualifications under two TESDA programs, namely the Training for Work Scholarship Program (TWSP) and Special Training for Employment Program (STEP). TWSP is a scholarship program that targets to provide skilled workers in priority sectors -- both local and overseas -- such as in engineering and metals, tourism, construction, and in the Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) industry. Meanwhile, STEP trains the students in skills and opportunities for entrepreneurial, self-employment, and service-oriented activities. It also aims to expand their employability and productivity in local communities. Under TWSP, 47 students took up Dressmaking (275 hours) and Bread and Pastry Production (141 hours) while 108 students qualified in STEP through Bread and Pastry Production (141 hours), Cookery (316 hours), and Electrical Installation and Maintenance (196 hours). Throughout their training which ran from October to December 2023, the Cayetanos sponsored their tool kits and provided allowances, in partnership with Legazpi City Councilor JP Lee. TESDA Albay Provincial Director Glo Macabuhay-Sese, TESDA Albay Representative Ging Atienza, Sunshine International School Director Dr. Ofelia Peralta, School President Dr. Dominador Peralta Jr., and School Administrator Luis Gonzales also said the students flourished in tech-voc. Before the end of their graduation, the senators' team provided the graduates with aprons and shirts as gifts for their new vocation. As champions of technical education, the Cayetanos have supported free TESDA training in various cities and provinces. During the 2024 budget hearing, Senator Alan had also expressed his "support to the TESDA family" as it works to improve the quality of technical education in the country as well as the mindset of the people about TESDA diplomas. 160 estudyanteng nagtapos sa TESDA Albay, nagpasalamat sa tulong ng mga Cayetano Sa araw ng kanilang pagtatapos, nagpasalamat kina Senador Alan Peter at Pia Cayetano ang 160 mag-aaral na kumuha ng Technical and Vocational Education Training (TVET) sa ilalim ng Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) sa Albay dahil sa tulong nila. Nagsanay ang mga mag-aaral sa TESDA-accredited Sunshine International School Foundation sa Daraga, Albay. Ayon sa kanila, malaking tulong ang ibinigay na allowance at tool kits ng mga Cayetano at nakahikayat ito sa kanila na paghusayan ang kanilang pag-aaral. Sinabi ni Aira Uy, isa sa mga nag-aral ng dressmaking, na makatutulong ang mga bagong nakuhang kasanayan niya sa pagpapalakas ng negosyo sa tela ng kanilang pamilya. "Thank you very much po kila Senador Alan Peter at Pia Cayetano for sponsoring us. I understand po na bukod sa schooling at sa mga gamit, we are able to receive other benefits through your offices," wika ni Uy nang hingan ng mensahe para sa mga senador sa araw ng kanilang pagtatapos noong Martes, January 31, 2024. "Sana patuloy nyo pa po suportahan at tulungan ang iba't ibang school na nag-offer ng TESDA para sa tulad namin na gusto pa makapag-acquire ng additional skills para magamit sa negosyo," dagdag niya. Isa si Ferdinand Maraño, isang negosyante na may-ari at nagpapatakbo ng isang hotel sa Albay, na nag-aral ng electrical installation at maintenance program. Aniya, kahit sa edad niyang 58, marami pa rin siyang natutunan sa TESDA program. "It's a great honor and privilege. I am professional engineer, pero kakaiba y'ung training ng TESDA at marami pa po ako natutunan. Thank you to Senator Alan Peter and Pia Cayetano for sponsoring our scholarship. Malaking tulong po ito especially sa mga nagsisimula, at bilang gabay sa mga kabataan," sabi ni Maraño. "Ipagpatuloy po sana ninyo ang inyong nasimulan na tulong para sa kabataan dahil malaki po ang ambag ninyo sa development and discovery of their potential. Kahit 58 years old na ako ay natuto pa ako sa electrical installation and maintenance. Nawa ay gabayan kayo ng Panginoon," dagdag niya. Dalawang programa -- Training for Work Scholarship Program (TWSP) at Special Training for Employment Program (STEP) -- ang alok ng TESDA sa mga estudyante sa Albay. Ang TWSP ay isang programang naglalayong magbigay ng mga bihasang manggagawa sa mga priority sector -- lokal man o sa ibang bansa -- tulad ng sa engineering at metal, turismo, konstruksiyon, at sa industriya ng Business Process Outsourcing (BPO). Sinasanay naman ng STEP ang mga mag-aaral para sa entrepreneurial, self-employment, at mga aktibidad na nakatuon sa serbisyo. Nilalayon din nitong palawakin ang kanilang kakayahang magtrabaho at maging produktibo sa mga lokal na komunidad. Sa ilalim ng TWSP, 47 mag-aaral ang kumuha ng Dressmaking (275 oras) at Bread and Pastry Production (141 oras) habang 108 mag-aaral ang kwalipikado sa STEP sa pamamagitan ng Bread and Pastry Production (141 oras), Cookery (316 oras), at Electrical Installation and Maintenance (196 oras). Sa kabuuan ng kanilang pagsasanay mula Oktubre hanggang Disyembre 2023, tinulungan sila ng mga Cayetano sa pamamagitan ng sponsorship ng tool kit at pagbibigay ng mga allowance, katuwang ni Legazpi City Councilor JP Lee. Sinabi rin nina TESDA Albay Provincial Director Glo Macabuhay-Sese, TESDA Albay Representative Ging Atienza, Sunshine International School Director Dr. Ofelia Peralta, School President Dr. Dominador Peralta Jr., at School Administrator Luis Gonzales na maraming natutunan ang mga estudyante sa tech-voc. Bago matapos ang kanilang graduation, namigay ang opisina ng mga senador ng mga apron at damit sa mga nagtapos bilang regalo para sa kanilang bagong bokasyon. Bilang mga kampeon ng teknikal na edukasyon, suportado ng mga Cayetano ang libreng pagsasanay sa TESDA sa iba't ibang lungsod at lalawigan. Noong 2024 budget hearing, ipinahayag din ni Senador Alan ang kanyang "suporta sa TESDA family" sa pagsisikap nitong mapabuti ang kalidad ng teknikal na edukasyon sa bansa gayundin ang pag-iisip ng mga tao tungkol sa mga diploma ng TESDA.