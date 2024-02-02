Press Release

February 2, 2024 SENATOR RONALD "BATO" DELA ROSA

Committee on Electoral Reforms and People's Participation

PSR 902 & 903 - People's Initiative

Arcadia Event Center, Davao City

2 February 2024

OPENING STATEMENT Madam Chair, Senator Imee Marcos, my dear colleagues, Sen. Bong Go and to all our resource persons: maayong buntag kanatong tanan. I will keep this short and simple, kay mas gusto nakong maminaw sa inyong mga testimonya. Usa ra akong mensahe para ninyo, labi na sa atong mga resource person. Tell the truth, and do not be afraid to do so. Ingon sa Bibliya, the truth will set you free. It does not say that our political alliances will set us free, that money will set us free, or that power will set us free. It is only the truth that can do that. Busa, ayaw mo'g kahadlok. Do not be afraid. Walang dapat katakutan ang walang kasalanan. If a person comes to believe the promises of another, but then later those promises turn out to be mere lies, it is never the fault of the one who believed. Wala mo'y sala kung kamo nitoo sa mga saad. Usbon nako, kamo nga nakapirma, wala mo'y sala, wala mo'y angay ikahadlok. Kamo ang mga biktima diri. Ang pananagutin natin ay iyong mga masasamang loob na pinagsamantalahan, hindi lamang ang inyong kahirapan, ngunit maging ang inyong pag-asang mabigyan kayo ng ayuda at tulong mula sa gobyerno. The Senate is more than ready to hold accountable all those who have done these evil deeds. That is why I ask you, especially today: trust us, trust your Senate. Trust us enough to tell the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. In doing so, you shall also be doing your duty in safeguarding, protecting, the very soul of our nation. Daghan kaayong salamat. May God bless us all. Thank you, Madam Chairman.