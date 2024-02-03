Press Release

February 3, 2024 Gatchalian urges NEA to assume control over Palawan electric coop Senator Win Gatchalian urged the National Electrification Administration (NEA) to assume control over the management of Palawan Electric Cooperative (PALECO) amid power outages in the province. NEA last week assigned Atty. Ivan Zamora, Department Manager at the company's Management and Consultancy Services Office (MCSO), to be the Project Supervisor to oversee the operations of PALECO. Latest NEA records show that in terms of System Average Interruption Frequency Index (SAIFI) performance, PALECO is not compliant with the reliability standards of 20 occurrences per year. Unplanned interruptions that are within the control of distribution utilities reached 27.34 in 2022 and 21.878 in 2023, according to Gatchalian. He added that in terms of power quality, PALECO is also not compliant with the standards set by the Philippine Distribution Code. "PALECO cannot fulfill its mandate of supplying sufficient and affordable electricity to Palawan, then maybe the responsibility of providing power in the province is better off in the hands of NEA," said Gatchalian, backing calls made by consumer group Palawan Electric Member-Consumer-Owners (PEMCO) for NEA to take over the management of the said electric cooperative (EC). "Malaking dagok sa buhay ng ating mga kababayan sa Palawan ang palagiang brownout. Dapat maglatag na ng pangmatagalang solusyon ang NEA at Department of Energy (DOE) sa lalong madaling panahon para sa kapakanan ng mga konsyumer," said the lawmaker, emphasizing that PALECO is currently categorized as AA and classified as Yellow EC. The AAA rating is the highest score given by the NEA to ECs that indicates full compliance by power distribution utilities on all parameters, with D being the lowest. ECs classified as Yellow means they do not comply with four or more of the three key performance standards and parameters of NEA's guidelines. In December 2018, NEA also took over the management of PALECO amid frequent power outages during that time. Gatchalian hinimok ang NEA na kunin ang kontrol sa Palawan electric coop Hinimok ni Senador Win Gatchalian ang National Electrification Administration (NEA) na kunin ang kontrol sa pamamahala ng Palawan Electric Cooperative (PALECO) sa gitna ng palagiang brownout sa lalawigan. Inatasan ng NEA noong nakaraang linggo si Atty. Ivan Zamora, Department Manager sa Management and Consultancy Services Office (MCSO) ng kumpanya, upang maging Project Supervisor na siya munang magbabantay sa operasyon ng PALECO. Batay kasi sa pinakahuling rekord ng NEA, kung pagbabasehan ang System Average Interruption Frequency Index (SAIFI) ay hindi compliant o hindi sumusunod ang PALECO sa reliability standards. Ang mga unplanned power interruptions ng PALECO ay umabot sa 27.34 noong 2022 at 21.878 noong 2023, ayon kay Gatchalian. Dagdag pa niya, pagdating sa kalidad ng kuryente, hindi rin sumusunod ang PALECO sa mga pamantayang itinakda ng Philippine Distribution Code. "Kung hindi magampanan ng PALECO ang mandato nito na magsuplay ng sapat at abot-kayang kuryente sa Palawan, mas mainam nang kunin ng NEA ang responsibilidad ng pagpapatakbo ng kuryente sa probinsya," ani Gatchalian, na sumusuporta sa mga panawagan ng consumer group na Palawan Electric Member-Consumer-Owners (PEMCO) na ibigay na sa NEA ang pamumuno sa pamamahala ng nasabing electric cooperative (EC). "Malaking dagok sa buhay ng ating mga kababayan sa Palawan ang palagiang brownout. Dapat maglatag na ng pangmatagalang solusyon ang NEA at Department of Energy (DOE) sa lalong madaling panahon para sa kapakanan ng mga konsyumer," ayon kay Gatchalian. Aniya, ang PALECO ay kasalukuyang nasa ilalim ng kategoryang 'AA' at itinuturing na isang uri ng 'Yellow EC.' Ang rating na AAA ang pinakamataas na score na ibinibigay ng NEA sa mga EC na nagsasaad ng ganap na pagsunod sa lahat ng guidelines o pamantayan. Ang rating na D ang pinakamababa. Samantala, itinuturing na 'Yellow' naman ang isang EC kung hindi ito sumusunod sa apat o higit pa sa tatlong pangunahing pamantayan ng mga alituntunin ng NEA. Noong Disyembre 2018, nag take over na rin ang NEA sa pamamahala ng PALECO dahil sa madalas na brownout noong panahon ding iyon.