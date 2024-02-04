Press Release

February 4, 2024 Bong Go lauds groundbreaking of Super Health Center in Lemery, Iloilo as a significant step to bring basic medical services closer to Filipinos Senator Christopher "Bong" Go, chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, applauded the Department of Health and the local government of Lemery, Iloilo, for the successful groundbreaking ceremony of the town's Super Health Center in Barangay Anabo on Friday, February 2. The groundbreaking was attended by Mayor Oscar Villegas and Vice Mayor Lowel Arbon, among others. Go's Malasakit Team was also present and provided grocery packs, shirts, and balls for basketball and volleyball to indigent residents in the area. This initiative marks a pivotal step in bringing essential healthcare services closer to the community, ensuring residents have convenient access to vital health facilities. In a video message, Go said the introduction of Super Health Centers is a key component of the government's effort to decentralize healthcare services and make them readily available to citizens nationwide. Super Health centers which Go has been advocating for are designed to offer a comprehensive range of medical services, including database management, out-patient care, birthing, isolation, diagnostic (laboratory: x-ray and ultrasound), pharmacy, and ambulatory surgical units. Other available services are eye, ear, nose, and throat (EENT) service, oncology centers, physical therapy and rehabilitation centers, and telemedicine, making remote patient diagnosis and treatment possible. By doing so, the government aims to alleviate the burden on major hospitals, streamline the delivery of healthcare services, and improve the overall health and well-being of the Filipino population. Go highlighted the significance of the Super Health Centers in bridging the gap between the government and the populace. He underscored the importance of such facilities in ensuring Filipinos, regardless of location or economic status, have access to quality healthcare services particularly primary care, medical consultations and early disease detection. "These Super Health Centers are a testament to our commitment to bringing the government closer to the people, especially in providing them with essential healthcare services," Go remarked. Through the collective efforts of Go, the Department of Health (DOH), led by Secretary Teodoro "Ted" Herbosa, Jr., local government units, and fellow lawmakers, sufficient funds have been allocated for 307 Super Health Centers in 2022 and 322 in 2023. There will also be 132 Super Health Centers funded in 2024. In Iloilo, 27 Super Health Centers are funded. Last January 28, Go personally inspected the Super Health Center in Pavia. By prioritizing healthcare access and improved medical services in the grassroots, Go also expressed concern for residents' well-being and encouraged them to take advantage of medical assistance programs available in Malasakit Centers. In Iloilo City, Malasakit Centers are located at West Visayas State University Medical Center and Western Visayas Medical Center. Other Malasakit Centers in the province are located at Don Jose S. Monfort Medical Center Extension Hospital in Barotac Nuevo, Western Visayas Sanitarium, and General Hospital in Santa Barbara. The Malasakit Center, institutionalized through Republic Act No. 11463 or the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019 which Go principally sponsored and authored, is a one-stop shop where various government agencies collaborate to assist indigent patients with medical expenses. There are 159 Malasakit Centers nationwide, and they have assisted more or less ten million Filipinos. Furthermore, Go cited the enactment of RA 11959, or the Regional Specialty Centers Act, which he principally sponsored and is one of the authors in the Senate. The law mandates the establishment of Regional Specialty Centers within existing DOH regional hospitals. It stands as a testament to the commitment of the government to uplift the nation's health infrastructure and bring actual medical services closer to the Filipino people. In line with his efforts as vice chairperson of the Senate Committee on Finance, Go also supported the construction of multipurpose buildings in Barotac Viejo, the completion of various barangay health stations throughout Iloilo City, and the construction of a multipurpose building in the Iloilo City Public Market. Other major initiatives he supported include the concreting or construction of roads in Badiangan, Banate, Carles, Dumangas, Lemery, Miag-ao, and Sara; completion of the barangay health stations in Leon; construction of a flood control system in Balasan; construction of a seawall in Banate; construction of the legislative building complete with facilities in San Dionisio; and improvement of the public parks in Dueñas. Last month, following his attendance at the Dinagyang Festival, Go also spearheaded a relief activity for Typhoon Egay victims from Iloilo City, Zarraga, and Pavia on January 28.