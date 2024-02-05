Press Release

February 5, 2024 Cayetano expects healthy Senate debate on constitutional amendments Senator Alan Peter Cayetano is looking forward to the Senate holding vigorous discussions on the 1987 Constitution's economic amendments. This as the Senate gets set today (Monday) to deliberate on Resolution of Both Houses No. 6 (RBH No.6) which deals with proposed amendments to the 1987 Constitution. "We hope that the Senate can be the kind of institution that will have healthy debate, where all ideas are welcome," Cayetano said. RBH No. 6 was filed by Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri, together with Senate President Pro Tempore Loren Legarda, and Senator Sonny Angara. This morning, it is set to tackle three proposed amendments on economic provisions only, namely on public services, education, and advertising. Cayetano said a balanced discourse is needed because of its potential impact in the country. In an interview with reporters last week, Cayetano said there are many "deep issues" that need to be discussed. "If you talk about actual constitutional change, merong mga malalalim na isyu na dapat talagang pag-usapan. I understand if we want to spend our political capital on amending economic provisions kasi malaki ang balik nito eh. Maraming positive na effect ito," he said. He said the Peoples' Initiative (PI), which had resulted in a word war between members of the Senate and the House of Representatives, should not be given capital and energy. "'Pag binaboy at mali 'yong proseso, mali na 'tong lahat... Remember, the Senate and House are two halves of one whole... We have to be wary, where we want to spend our political capital," the senator said, referring to shortcuts the PI was proposing. The Commission on Elecions (COMELEC) had already indefinitely suspended all PI proceedings on January 30. Following developments on PI and RBH 6, both chambers agreed on a ceasefire over PI on February 4. The Senate also agreed to pause its PI inquiry. Cayetano, inaasahan ang malalim na talakayan ng Senado tungkol sa Cha-cha Inaasahan ni Senador Alan Peter Cayetano ang malawak na diskusyon ng Senado tungkol sa panukalang amyendahan ang ilang probisyon sa ekonomiya ng 1987 Constitution. Nakatakda ngayong araw (Lunes) na pag-usapan sa Senado ang Resolution of Both Houses No. 6 (RBH No.6) na tatalakay sa mga iminungkahing pagbabago. "We hope that the Senate can be the kind of institution that will have healthy debates, where all ideas are welcome," ani Cayetano. Inihain ni Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri, kasama nina Senate President Pro Tempore Loren Legarda, at Senator Sonny Angara ang RBH 6. Ngayong umaga, nakatakdang harapin ang tatlong iminungkahing pagbabago sa ekonomiya: serbisyong pampubliko, edukasyon, at advertising. Sinabi ni Cayetano na mahalagang magkaroon ng balanseng pag-uusap tungkol dito dahil sa maaaring epekto nito sa bansa. Sa isang panayam kasama ang mga mamamahayag noong nakaraang linggo, sinabi ni Cayetano na maraming "malalalim na isyu" ang kinakailangang pag-usapan sa konstitusyon. "If you talk about actual constitutional change, merong mga malalalim na isyu na dapat talagang pag-usapan. I understand if we want to spend our political capital on amending economic provisions kasi malaki ang balik nito eh. Maraming positive na effect ito," aniya. Dagdag niya na ang Peoples' Initiative (PI), na nagdulot ng kaguluhan sa mga miyembro ng Senado at Kongreso, ay hindi dapat masyadong bigyang pansin. "'Pag binaboy at mali 'yong proseso, mali na 'tong lahat... Remember, the Senate and House are two halves of one whole... We have to be wary, where we want to spend our political capital," wika ng senador tungkol sa mga shortcut na gustong ipanukala ng PI. Sinuspinde na ng Commission on Elections (COMELEC) ang lahat ng petisyon para sa PI noong January 30. Kasunod ng mga naganap sa PI at RBH 6, nagkasundo ang Senado at Kongreso sa isang ceasefire tungkol sa PI nitong February 4. Pumayag na rin ang Senado na ihinto ang imbestigasyon nito sa PI.