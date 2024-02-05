Press Release

February 5, 2024 Villar cites the crucial role of wetlands Despite occupying only around 6 percent of the earth's surface, Sen. Cynthia Villar said wetlands perform crucial functions like freshwater supply, habitat provision, and climate regulation. In recognition of their importance, she noted that 172 countries have committed to the Ramsar Convention, to protect wetlands globally. As of 2023, she there are about 2,500 recognized Wetlands of International Importance. She said the Philippines proudly hosts eight of them and "one is our Las Piñas-Parañaque Wetland Park (LPPWP). The LPPWP's Wetland Center Museum was inaugurated on February 2, also the celebration of the World Wetlands Day 2024. The chairperson of the Senate Committee on Environment further said that every February 2, we commemorate the 1971 signing of the Ramsar Convention, named after Ramsar, Iran, where it took place. "This global treaty aims to preserve wetlands and raise public awareness on their vital role in biodiversity, climate change mitigation, fresh water provision, and economic support. " The other wetlands in the country liated in the Ramsar are Olango Island Wildlife Sanctuary in Cebu; Naujan Lake National Park in Oriental Mindoro;Agusan Marsh Wildlife Sanctuary in Agusan del Sur;Tubbataha Reefs Natural Park in Sulu Sea; Puerto Princesa Subterranean River National Park in Palawan; Negros Occidental Coastal Wetlands Conservation Area in Negros Occidental andSasmuan Pampanga Coastal Wetlands in Pampanga. The senator said the presence of these Ramsar Sites in the Philippines has inspired her to establish the Wetland Center in LPPWP, the first in the country. "This structure houses this auditorium, a DENR office a BFAR office, the museum we will unveil later, and soon, a coffee shop and a souvenir shop," said Villar. "The design of this Wetland Center was generously provided for free by our PAMB member, Architect Aaron Lecciones of the Society for the Conservation of Philippine Wetlands (SCPW)," she added. According to Villar, the Wetland Center intends to educate and to help raise public awareness on wetlands. She also lamented that although LPPWP has a "protected status," it faces threats from nearby reclamation in Manila Bay that could impair its ecological attributes. Villar, ipinunto ang mahalagang papel ng wetlands Bagama't anim na porsiyento lamang ang inookupa nito sa mundo, sinabi ni Sen. Cynthia Villar na mahalaga ang ginagampanang papel ng wetlands gaya ng freshwater supply, habitat provision at climate regulation. Sa pagkilala sa kanilang kahalagahan, ipinahayag niya na may 172 bansa ang nangako sa Ramsar Convention na protektahan ang wetlands sa buong mundo. Noong 2023, kinilala ang may 2,500 Wetlands of International Importance. Walo sa mga ito ang nasa Pilipinas at isa rito ang ating Las Piñas-Parañaque Wetland Park (LPPWP). Pinasinayan noong Frbruary 2. ang LPPWP Wetland Center Museum Kasabay ng pagdiriwang ng World Wetlands Day 2024. Inihayag din ng chairperson ng Senate Committee on Environment na tuwing February 2, ginugunita natin ang 1971 signing ng Ramsar Convention, na ipinangalan sa Ramsar, Iran, kung saan ito ginanap. "This global treaty aims to preserve wetlands and raise public awareness on their vital role in biodiversity, climate change mitigation, fresh water provision, and economic support." Ang iba pang wetland sa bansa na nasa talaan ng Ramsar ay ang Olango Island Wildlife Sanctuary sa Cebu; Naujan Lake National Park sa Oriental Mindoro;Agusan Marsh Wildlife Sanctuary sa Agusan del Sur;Tubbataha Reefs Natural Park sa Sulu Sea; Puerto Princesa Subterranean River National Park sa Palawan; Negros Occidental Coastal Wetlands Conservation Area sa Negros Occidental at Sasmuan Pampanga Coastal Wetlands sa Pampanga. Sinabi rin ni Villar na ang Ramsar Sites sa Pilipinas ang naging inspirasyon niya sa pagpapatayo ng Wetland Center sa LPPWP, ang kauna-unahan sa bansa. "This structure houses this auditorium, a DENR office a BFAR office, the museum we will unveil later, and soon, a coffee shop and a souvenir shop," ani Villar. "The design of this Wetland Center was generously provided for free by our PAMB member, Architect Aaron Lecciones of the Society for the Conservation of Philippine Wetlands (SCPW," sabi pa ni Villar. Ayon kay Villar, layunin ng the Wetland Center na magbigay ng kaalaman at pukawin ang interes ng publiko tungkol sa wetlands. Dismayado si Villar na sa kabila ng "protected status," nahaharap ang LPPWP sa banta ng reclamation Manila Bay na makasisira sa ecological attributes nito.