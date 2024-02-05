Press Release

February 5, 2024 Senator Mark Villar Celebrates the 60th Anniversary of Elsie Gaches Village-- A Shelter for Mentally-Disabled Individuals Senator Mark Villar celebrated the 60th Anniversary of the Elsie Gaches Village (EGV) together with his wife, DSWD Undersecretary Emmeline Villar, and the residents and partners of the shelter. He, along with the partners of the shelter, were awarded for their generosity to its residents. "As we celebrate the 60th Anniversary of the Elsie Gaches Village, I hope that we will all be reminded of all the lives we have saved and touched through our sincerest help to the shelter. The past sixty years of the EGV reminds us of the successes and challenges of ensuring that every resident here at the shelter experiences a life of equality and fairness despite their conditions," Senator Mark said in his inspirational message. The Elsie Gaches Village is a residential care center in Alabang, Muntinlupa City under the DSWD-NCR. They provide care and rehabilitation to abandoned and neglected children with special needs such as those who have cerebral palsy, epilepsy, visual and hearing impairment, mental retardation, autism, and other related illnesses. The shelter is funded both through government assistance and subsidy and private donations. "No monetary amount could ever equal the fulfillment it brings us whenever we see our residents full of happiness as they enjoy their life here and outside of the shelter. I hope that the EGV has changed your lives for the better as it did with mine and my family's," Senator Mark exclaimed "Ibang klase po ang saya na ibinibigay ng mga residents dito sa EGV whenever we see them happy in doing what they love. Sa mga pagkakataon na ako ay nakakabisita dito sa shelter, I've witnessed how happy they are in pursuing activities that make them feel alive, all the while developing life skills that help them integrate into the society," Senator Mark further said. Senator Mark, a long-time advocate for mental health and developmental disabilities, filed several bills to help individuals with these disorders. He filed Senate Bill No. 2062 or the Comprehensive Mental Health Benefit Act, which aims to expand PhilHealth's health benefit packages to include all mental health concerns, including minors, regardless whether their parents are members or not. He also filed Senate Bill No. 220 or the Early Detection and Intervention Services for Children with Mental Illness Act. This bill aims to put in place a comprehensive and coordinated health policy on children with special needs that will provide the directions and interventions that must be undertaken by and among concerned agencies in an effective and timely manner. "We are aiming to provide better healthcare access to mentally challenged individuals that will help them to properly navigate their conditions. The least we could do is to help them get the quality care they need and deserve in a timely manner," Senator Mark claimed.