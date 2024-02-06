Press Release

February 6, 2024 SENATOR RONALD "BATO" DELA ROSA

Committee on Public Order and Dangerous Drugs

P.S. Res. Nos. 788, 921 and 899

Laurel and Pecson Rooms; 10AM

February 6, 2024

OPENING STATEMENT The feeling is familiar. Sa tuwing may pinaghahandaang perya sa ating mga barangay, tayong lahat ay nakaabang at natutuwa. Excited tayong lahat, bata man o matanda, na makapunta sa perya. The colorful fun and amusement that it gives us is an experience shared by all Filipinos. The Perya, with its lights, cheerful music, and lively atmosphere, is a cherished tradition that brings us together, young and old alike, to celebrate life and create lasting memories. Beyond its role as a source of nostalgia and entertainment, the Perya serves as a lifeline for many operators and their families, providing a means of livelihood in an environment where economic opportunities are scarce. It is therefore not a stretch to say that perya operators play a vital role in our communities, providing entertainment, joy, and a sense of camaraderie that transcends economic and social boundaries. The entertainment we derive from the perya, therefore, is a great equalizer. However, despite their invaluable contributions to our communities, perya operators often find themselves marginalized and vulnerable to exploitation, harassment, and unfair treatment. They face challenges such as regulatory hurdles, competition from larger establishments, and the constant threat of eviction from public spaces. This is the first item on our agenda. In light of recent complaints from perya operators regarding the alleged harassment they have been receiving from law enforcement personnel, we aim to shed light on this. We hope to send the message that, in the same way that the Perya is available to all, justice, too, excludes no one, and must be applied to all. Justice should be our standard of treatment for everyone, whether Senator, police personnel, or perya operator. Ayaw natin na makita na iyong sa perya, sa circus, iyong clown na nakatawa, nagpapatawa sa mga kabataan at sa mga tao na nanonood pero sa likuran pala ng kanyang maskara, ng nakatawang clown, ay isang malungkot na indibidwal. Malungkot na tao dahil ang iniisip niya, iyong kanyang kinikita dito sa perya ay kulang pa pambigay ng SOP kung sino iyong binibigyan niya ng SOP. Kawawa naman iyong perya. But, anyway, we will delve into that later. Justice, too, should be applied to the Security Service industry. Sa taong 2022, ang Republic Act No. 11917 also known as "The Private Security Services Industry Act" principally authored by this representation was passed into law. This law strengthens the support for our private security services. Hindi natin maipagkakaila ang mahalagang papel na ginagampanan ng ating mga security guard. Sa tulong nila, napoprotektahan natin ang ating mga mamamayan sa mga pampubliko at pribadong lugar. Saludo ako sa kanilang propesyon at kasipagan para sa bayan. The resolution filed by Sen. Ejercito states that there are some security guards who went viral on social media showing concerning and problematic actions of some security guards. Gusto ko lang pong sabihin na alam ko na hindi lahat ng security guards ay katulad ng mga nakasaad sa resolusyong ito ni Sen. Ejercito, madaming matino at bayani din sa kanila, kailangan lang natin mas paigtingin pa ang suporta sa kanilang propesyon para masiguro ang kalidad ng mga taong pumoprotekta din sa ating mga kababayan. Are the ones who protect us getting the proper social protection that they need? Do the helpers get the help that they deserve? As we strive to build a more inclusive and equitable society, we address, in aid of legislation, the issues being faced by both our security and perya industry. We thank our resource persons for attending this hearing. Your presence and input will definitely help this committee help the people who are in need as we improve our current legislation. Thank you.