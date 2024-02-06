Press Release

February 6, 2024 Senator Imee R. Marcos Statement

Re: Senate Hearing in Davao about the People's Initiative The hearing conducted in Davao City on 2 February 2024 by the Committee on Electoral Reforms and People's Participation uncovered the disturbing practice of a particular party-list group whereby its local political coordinators solicit votes from unsuspecting residents by promising them government assistance such as AICS and TUPAD. This "ayuda for signature" modus operandi was observed in all three legislative districts of Davao City, as attested to by several dozens of witnesses who submitted their affidavits and appeared during the hearing. The witnesses were able to produce the claim stubs given to them which supposedly entitled them to government assistance at some future time and confirmed that the contents of the documents that they were made to sign were never properly explained to them. Further proving the widespread extent of the fraud and deception that mar the signature campaign for the People's Initiative to amend the Constitution are the testimonies of several witnesses from Davao del Norte who attended the hearing through Zoom. These witnesses exposed the involvement of local government officials who required their staff and underlings to sign the signature sheets without explaining to them the contents and nature of the documents. ***** Ang pagdinig na isinagawa sa Davao City noong ika-2 ng Pebrero 2024 ng Komite sa Electoral Reforms and People's Participation ay nagpapakita ng nakababahalang gawain ng isang partidong grupo kung saan ang mga lokal na political coordinator nito ay namimilit ng mga boto mula sa mga hindi nila nalalaman na residente sa pamamagitan ng pangakong tulong mula sa gobyerno tulad ng AICS at TUPAD. Ang modus operandi na ito ng "ayuda for signature" ay naitala sa lahat ng tatlong lehislatura ng Davao City, ayon sa mga saksi na nagsumite ng kanilang mga salaysay at dumalo sa pagdinig. Ang mga saksi ay nagawa ring magpakita ng mga claim stub na ibinigay sa kanila na inaakalang magbibigay sa kanila ng tulong mula sa gobyerno sa mga susunod na panahon at kinumpirma na hindi maayos na ipinaliwanag sa kanila ang nilalaman ng mga dokumentong pinapirmahan sa kanila. Upang patunayan ang malawakang kalakaran ng pandaraya at panlilinlang na sumisira sa kampanya ng People's Initiative upang amyendahan ang Konstitusyon, may mga testimonya rin mula sa ilang mga saksi mula sa Davao del Norte na dumalo sa pagdinig sa pamamagitan ng Zoom. Ipinahayag ng mga saksi na ito ang pagkakasangkot ng mga lokal na opisyal ng pamahalaan na nag-uutos sa kanilang mga tauhan na pumirma sa mga papeles ng pirma nang hindi ipinaliwanag sa kanila ang nilalaman at kalikasan ng mga dokumento.