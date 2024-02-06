Press Release

February 6, 2024 Tulfo seeks probe on road accidents caused by live, hanging wires Senator Idol Raffy Tulfo filed a Senate resolution seeking to investigate the frequent accidents on the roads caused by the mishandling and improper maintenance of live wires and unattended wires. In filing Senate Resolution (SR) No. 922, Tulfo noted that there has been an alarming increase in road accidents nationwide caused by live cable wire mishandling and improper maintenance. Recently, several complainants came to his program because they got into an accident and suffered injuries due to some hanging wires along EDSA. Tulfo stressed that similar cases in different parts of the country where damaged electrical posts are left unattended on roads without the needed warning has already caused heavy financial losses and resulted to loss of lives. "Victims of accidents caused by live cable wire mishandling often face significant challenges in pursuing recourse against the negligent parties. The difficulties faced by these victims hinder their ability to seek justice and fair compensation for injuries, fatalities, and property damage resulting from such accidents," the resolution read. The Senator from Isabela and Davao said electric companies, telephone companies and other entities involved in the installation, maintenance, and management of live cable wires shall be called upon to prioritize safety protocols and standards, ensuring compliance with all relevant regulations. He underscored that the need to conduct a review of the charter and mandate of the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA), Local Government Units (LGUs), Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH), City Engineering Office and similar agencies nationwide to ensure that they are discharging their functions, more specifically in ensuring that roads do not pose risk to public safety of motorists and pedestrians alike. These entities, Tulfo noted, shall conduct regular inspections and maintenance checks on their cable wire installations to identify and rectify potential hazards promptly Likewise, in the event of accidents resulting from the mishandling or improper maintenance of live cable wires, the responsible entities shall directly be held accountable for any injuries, fatalities, or property damage that may occur. Tulfo, pinaiimbestigahan ang mga nakalaylay na kable, wire sa kalsada Naghain ng Senate resolution si Sen. Idol Raffy Tulfo sa Senado upang imbestigahan ang mga aksidente sa kalsada na dulot ng mga naglalakihan na mga nakalaylay na kable at wires. Sa paghahain niya ng Senate Resolution (SR) No. 992, sinabi ni Tulfo na nakababahala na ang pagtaas ng mga aksidente sa kalsada sa buong bansa dulot ng live cable wire mishandling at hindi tamang pag-maintain nito. Kamakailan, ilang complainant ang dumulog sa radio program ni Sen. Idol dahil naaksidente at nagtamo sila ng injury dahil sa ilang nakasabit na wire sa kahabaan ng EDSA. Binigyang-diin ni Tulfo na hindi ito unang beses na nangyari dahil may insidente nang nauna kung saan nagdulot din ito ng aksidente sa kalsada. "Victims of accidents caused by live cable wire mishandling often face significant challenges in pursuing recourse against the negligent parties. The difficulties faced by these victims hinder their ability to seek justice and fair compensation for injuries, fatalities, and property damage resulting from such accidents," saad niya. Sinabi ni Tulfo na ang mga kompanya ng kuryente, telepono at iba pang mga entity na involved sa installation, maintenance, at management ng live cable wires ay dapat ipatawag upang masiguro na sinusunod nila ang lahat ng safety protocol at regulations. Dagdag pa niya, kailangan nang i-rebyu ang charter ng Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA), Local Government Units (LGUs), Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH), City Engineering Office at iba pang ahensya para magarantiya na nagagawa nila ng tama ang kanilang mandato, lalo na sa tungkulin na panatilihing ligtas ang kalsada. "These entities,shall conduct regular inspections and maintenance checks on their cable wire installations to identify and rectify potential hazards promptly," giit niya. Gayundin, kung magkaroon man ng aksidente bunsod ng maling paghawak o hindi wastong pagpapanatili ng mga live cable wire, ang mga responsableng entity ay direktang mananagot para sa pagkamatay o anumang pinsala sa ari-arian na maaaring mangyari.