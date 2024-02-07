Press Release

February 7, 2024 Cayetano to push for OFW welfare in Senate hearing Senator Alan Peter Cayetano is pushing for stronger measures to ensure the well-being of Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs), starting with the illegal recruitment process which continues to victimize many Filipinos. This as the Senate Committee on Migrant Workers is set to tackle today (February 7) issues that greatly affect OFWs, among them rampant cases of illegal recruitment schemes and the OFWs Financial Literacy Enhancement Act. "When people get desperate or are into an economic crisis, there would be many recruiters or employers duping those vulnerable, or in countries that have troublesome histories with the rights of migrant workers, we see them getting abused," Cayetano said. A former Foreign Affairs Secretary, Cayetano was the principal author of the law that created the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW). Raising the necessity of combating massive illegal recruitment schemes, the independent senator continues to advocate for regulated hiring, employment, and deployment processes. Chaired by Senator Raffy Tulfo, the Senate Committee on Migrant Workers hearing today will also tackle Senate Bill No. 2078 or the OFWs Financial Literacy Enhancement Act which aims to improve the financial knowledge of OFWs. The bill will make it mandatory for OFWs to attend financial literacy seminars before leaving the Philippines and upon reaching their destination countries. "Our overseas Filipino workers are our modern-day heroes," Cayetano had said in an earlier statement. "They sacrifice so much to provide for their families and contribute to our national economy. We owe it to them to ensure that they are protected and well cared for," he said. Cayetano, isusulong ang kapakanan ng OFWs sa Senate hearing Isinusulong ni Senador Alan Peter Cayetano ang mas matibay na mga hakbang upang tiyakin ang kaligtasan at kapakanan ng mga Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) . Ito ay sa gitna ng plano na talakayin ng Senado ngayong araw (February 7, 2024) ang pagpapatupad ng OFWs Financial Literacy Enhancement Act at mga isyu na malaki ang epekto sa mga OFWs -- kabilang na ang illegal recruitment . "When people get desperate or are into an economic crisis, there would be many recruiters or employers duping those vulnerable, or in countries that have troublesome histories with the rights of migrant workers, we see them getting abused," wika ni Cayetano. Si Cayetano, na dating Foreign Affairs Secretary, ang pangunahing may-akda ng batas sa pagbuo ng Department of Migrant Workers (DMW). Dahil sa patuloy na pagtaas ng bilang ng mga illegal recruitment sa OFWs, patuloy na ipinaglalaban ng senador ang pagpapatibay ng mga regulasyon sa proseso ng employment at deployment. Sa pangunguna ni Senator Raffy Tulfo, tatalakayin din ng Senate Committee on Migrant Workers ang Senate Bill No. 2078, o mas kilala bilang OFWs Financial Literacy Enhancement Act. Naglalayon itong obligahin ang mga OFW na dumalo sa seminar ukol sa pangkaalamang pinansyal bago umalis ng Pilipinas at pagdating nila sa kanilang mga bansang destinasyon. "Our overseas Filipino workers are our modern-day heroes," naunang pahayag ni Cayetano. "They sacrifice so much to provide for their families and contribute to our national economy. We owe it to them to ensure that they are protected and well cared for," dagdag niya.