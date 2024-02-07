Press Release

February 7, 2024 Bato Dela Rosa leads Senate inquiry on welfare of "Perya" industry Senator Ronald "Bato" Dela Rosa on Tuesday spearheaded the inquiry into the welfare of the town carnivals, more popularly known as "perya." The Senate Committee on Public Order and Dangerous Drugs conducted the investigation amid the industry's vulnerability to exploitation, harassment, and unfair treatment. "The Perya, with its lights, cheerful music, and lively atmosphere, is a cherished tradition that brings us together, young and old alike, to celebrate life and create lasting memories. It serves as a lifeline for many operators and their families, providing a means of livelihood in an environment where economic opportunities are scarce," Dela Rosa, chairman of the committee, said. "However, despite their invaluable contributions to our communities, they face challenges such as regulatory hurdles, competition from larger establishments, and the constant threat of eviction from public spaces," he added. The former national police chief filed Senate Resolution 921 after the Perya Industry of the Philippines Association (PIPA) issued a position paper in December 2023, alleging that there are some "bagmen" from law enforcement agencies who continuously harass and force them to pay what they call "S.O.P's" or bribe. Should they fail to pay this, PIPA said their operations will be halted or worse, will result in warrantless arrest of perya workers. "We aim to shed light on this. We hope to send the message that, in the same way that the Perya is available to all, justice, too, excludes no one, and must be applied to all. Justice should be our standard of treatment for everyone, whether Senator, police personnel, or perya operator," the Mindanaoan lawmaker said. "Ayaw natin na makita na iyong nasa perya, sa circus, iyong clown na nakatawa, nagpapatawa sa mga kabataan at sa mga tao na nanonood, sa likuran pala ng kanyang maskara, ng nakatawang clown, ay isang malungkot na indibidwal. Malungkot na tao dahil ang iniisip niya, iyong kanyang kinikita dito sa perya ay kulang pa pambigay ng SOP," the former top cop added. The Senate panel will conduct another hearing on the matter as the Department of Justice has yet to issue a position paper on whether or not the games in the town carnivals are legal. While waiting for the DOJ opinion, Dela Rosa asked PIPA and PNP to stop the so-called "S.O.P's".