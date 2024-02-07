Statement of Senate Minority Leader Aquilino "Koko" Pimentel III on the celebration of the International Day of Human Fraternity

I join the global community in commemorating the International Day of Human Fraternity, observed every February 4 since 2021.

This day serves as a reminder of the importance of interreligious and intercultural dialogue in promoting and nurturing peace and understanding among communities of nations.

I acknowledge the essential role of Abu Dhabi in the establishment of the International Day of Human Fraternity. The historic signing of the "Document on Human Fraternity" by Pope Francis and the grand imam of Al Azhar, Sheikh Ahmed Al-Tayeb, on February 4, 2019, in Abu Dhabi, marked a significant milestone in advancing the principles of unity, tolerance, and mutual respect. This event reinforced our collective commitment to promoting harmony and cooperation among people of different faiths and cultures.

On this occasion, let us reaffirm our dedication to building a more inclusive and compassionate world, where the bonds of fraternity transcend differences and pave the way for a brighter future for all. Together, let us build a more inclusive and harmonious world founded upon the principles of respect, compassion, and mutual understanding.