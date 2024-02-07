Press Release

February 7, 2024 Poe to 2023 Galing Pook awardees: Inspire excellence Sen. Grace Poe hailed the 10 winners of the 2023 Galing Pook Award and urged them to be genuine examples to other local government units (LGUs) at improving lives in communities. "The Philippine Senate proudly joins the Galing Pook Foundation and its partners in congratulating and commending the awardees of the 2023 Galing Pook Awards for their outstanding local governance programs that are truly inspiring and remarkable, and worth emulating in the rest of the country," Poe said in filing Senate Resolution No. 926. "Each year, we put to the fore programs of our LGUs that rekindle our people's hope in the goodness of their public servants," Poe added. The awardees are now part of the pool of 230 LGUs and 357 programs that Poe said are "worthy models for replication by other LGUs and national government agencies." The LGUs are recognized for their outstanding programs in the areas of agriculture, food security, environment, climate change adaptation, health and social welfare. The 10 awardees are: 1Bataan Seal of Healthy Barangay (Bataan)

Fish From The Mountains: Bayawan Inland Aquaculture (Bayawan City, Negros Oriental)

Happy Home: Integrated and Holistic Rebel Reintegration Program (Davao Oriental)

Seal of Health Governance: Local Health Leadership Approach as Response from Pandemic to Super Typhoon (Del Carmen, Surigao del Norte)

Shari'a Atas Bitiara: The Comprehensive and Balanced Conflict Resolution Mechanism for Muslims (General Santos City)

Zero to Limpyo Iloilo: Movement for a Province-wide Zero Open Defecation (Iloilo)

Virtual Queuing Management System for Health Centers (Makati City)

Prehospital Care and Emergency Medical Services Medical Control Program (Pasig City)

iRISE UP (Intelligent, Resilient, and Integrated Systems for the Urban Population) (Quezon City)

Barangay Taloot Community-Based Integrated Approach (Barangay Taloot, Argao, Cebu) Launched in 1993 by the Galing Pook Foundation, the awards recognize innovative local government programs that address various challenges in LGUs. Programs and local governments cited are hoped to be seen as models for good governance for adoption in other communities. "As paragons of performance, we hope the awardees can continue to inspire other LGUs to always be in the race for excellence and genuine service to their constituents," Poe said. #