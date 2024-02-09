Press Release

February 9, 2024 Bong Go advocates for social justice as he co-sponsors increases daily wage hike proposal Senator Christopher "Bong" Go co-sponsored Senate Bill (SB) No. 2534 on Wednesday, February 7, aimed at increasing the daily minimum wage for private sector employees by PhP100. Go is also one of the co-authors of the proposed measure. In his co-sponsorship speech, Go highlighted the critical need to uplift the living standards of ordinary Filipino workers, especially in light of the economic setbacks caused by the pandemic and the steady rise in the cost of living. "Sa nagdaang taon, marami sa mga kababayan natin ang nawalan ng trabaho dahil sa pandemya. Marami sa mga business sectors natin ang nahinto at nagsara kaya't marami sa kanila ang nawalan ng hanapbuhay," said Go. "Dagdag pa rito ang patuloy na pagtaas ng presyo ng mga bilihin sa merkado na nagbibigay pasakit sa bulsa ng mga mahihirap nating kababayan," he added. Go emphasized the government's duty to ensure fair wages, benefits, and equal opportunities for all Filipinos. He pointed out the challenges faced by many Filipinos who lost their jobs during the pandemic and are now struggling with inflation and low wages as the economy gradually recovers. "A survey conducted by the SWS from September to October of last year revealed that around 13.2 million families consider themselves poor," Go remarked, underlining the urgency of addressing poverty and economic disparity in the country. He stressed that the proposed wage increase ensures that the economic recovery is inclusive and benefits all sectors of society, particularly the working class. "Totoo po na dahan-dahan nang bumubukas ang ating ekonomiya at marami na rin ang nakakabalik sa kanilang mga trabaho at hanapbuhay. Ngunit hirap pa rin ang mga ordinaryong Pilipinong itawid ang araw-araw na gastusin dahil sa inflation at mababang suweldo," he said. Go also underscored the importance of prioritizing the needs of the impoverished, advocating for policies that ensure no Filipino is left behind in the nation's path to recovery. "Mr. President, unahin natin ang kapakanan ng mga mahihirap. Dapat walang magutom. Dapat maramdaman nila ang pagbangon ng ekonomiya tungo sa mas ligtas at komportableng buhay pagkatapos ng pandemya," he said. SBN 2534, principally sponsored by Senator Jinggoy Estrada, aims to raise the daily minimum wage by PhP100 if enacted into law. The proposed adjustment comes after regional wage boards had already increased daily wage rates by PhP30 to PhP89 in various regions, including Northern Mindanao, Zamboanga Peninsula, and Central Luzon. Reducing the initially proposed wage hike from PhP150 to PhP100 considers these previous adjustments, seeking to provide a balanced and sustainable solution to wage disparities. The current daily minimum wage in the National Capital Region stands at PhP610. Go highlighted the bill's alignment with the constitutional mandate to improve the quality of life for ordinary Filipinos, especially working-class ones. "The measure at hand serves as our response to the mandate of the Constitution to alleviate the living conditions of the ordinary Filipinos through policies that provide for a decent and humane standard of living and improved quality of life, particularly of the working class, by ensuring the right of labor to its just share in the fruits of production, to guarantee the workers' right to a living wage, and to promote social justice," Go asserted. The senator added that it is also the social justice policy to balance the interests of the employers and workers. "This bill is not meant to add burden to our employers but to strike a balance as what social justice means. Dapat po ay may pantay ding pagkilala sa karapatan at kapakanan ng lahat ng sektor sa lakas-paggawa," he said. Go then appealed to the wealthier sectors to make a concerted effort to share their profits with those in need, emphasizing the importance of solidarity and support for the less fortunate. "Sa mga mayayaman, kung hindi naman po kayo malulugi, ipamahagi n'yo naman po ang inyong kita sa mga mahihirap nating kababayan," he urged, advocating for a compassionate approach to economic recovery. Ending his speech, Go expressed his steadfast support for the welfare of Filipino workers, emphasizing the collective journey towards an inclusive economic recovery. "Ako po ay patuloy na susuporta at titindig para sa kapakanan ng bawat manggagawang Pilipino. Our march towards full and inclusive economic recovery must be felt by everyone, especially our ordinary Filipino workers," concluded Go.