Press Release

February 9, 2024 Bong Go provides aid to struggling residents in General Santos City as he pushes for more livelihood support for the poor During his Malasakit Team's relief activity for struggling sectors in General Santos City on Tuesday, February 6, Senator Christopher "Bong" Go, through a video message, advocated for enhanced support for the entrepreneurial sector through more livelihood development initiatives from the government. In coordination with Vice Mayor Rosalita Nuñez, Go's Malasakit Team held the relief activity at the SP Session Hall in the city, where 50 residents received snacks, shirts, vitamins, masks, and balls for basketball and volleyball. There were also select recipients of a mobile phone, shoes, and a watch. Meanwhile, as part of an ongoing effort to alleviate the impact of the pandemic on vulnerable sectors, the government also extended livelihood grants to these beneficiaries. Go authored and co-sponsored Republic Act No. 11960, or the One Town, One Product Philippines Act. This law aims to decentralize economic opportunities by empowering each town and province to develop and promote its unique products. By doing so, it fosters community-led innovation and bridges the urban-rural economic divide, providing small farmers more avenues to market their produce. "Importante ang suporta na ito para mapagaan ang pinapasan nila. Kung gusto nating mabilis na manumbalik ang sigla ng ekonomiya, kailangan nating tulungan ang mga maliliit na negosyante na makabangon din," he continued. "Sa ating muling pagbangon bilang isang mas matatag na bansa, siguraduhin nating walang maiiwan lalo na yung mga maliliit at ordinaryong mga Pilipino na kailangan ng tulong pangkabuhayan," he said. Go, chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography informed the public that they may avail of medical assistance for their healthcare needs from any of the 159 Malasakit Centers, including those nearby at the South Cotabato Provincial Hospital in Koronadal City and Dr. Jorge P. Royeca Hospital in the city. RA 11463, or the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019, which Go principally authored and sponsored, seeks to make all government medical assistance programs more accessible by putting the relevant agencies under one roof. The agencies include DSWD, the Department of Health (DOH), the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation, and the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office. To bring government services closer to Filipinos, Go also pushed for necessary support for establishing Super Health Centers nationwide. Super Health Centers offer health services, including database management, out-patient, birthing, isolation, isolation, diagnostic (laboratory: x-ray, ultrasound), pharmacy, and ambulatory surgical unit. Other available services are eye, ear, nose, and throat (EENT) service, oncology centers, physical therapy and rehabilitation centers, and telemedicine. Through the collective efforts of DOH and fellow lawmakers, sufficient funds have been allocated under DOH for the construction of 307 Super Health Centers in 2022 and 322 in 2023. As the lead implementing agency, the DOH identifies the strategic areas where these Super Health Centers will be established, including two in the city. Moreover, Go highlighted the recent passage of RA 11959, or the Regional Specialty Centers Act, which he principally sponsored and is one of the authors in the Senate. The law mandates the establishment of Regional Specialty Centers within existing DOH regional hospitals. Go likewise supported several projects in the city, including the construction of multipurpose buildings, the construction of revetment along the Makar River, Tinagacan-Buayan River, and Sinawal River, and the acquisition of a mini dump truck.