Press Release

February 10, 2024 Cayetano urges Taguig youth leaders: 'Transform, do not conform' Giving important lessons on purpose, environment, and transformation - or what he called his P-E-T Project - Senator Alan Peter Cayetano encouraged 193 Taguigeño youth leaders to go the extra mile by having a spirit of transformation in their leadership. Cayetano was giving an inspirational message to student leaders from Taguig City University (TCU), Taguig City Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) Chairpersons, and Taguig Local Youth Development Office when he gave them a challenge to have a "transformed spirit." "Because God always gives us the best, we owe each other to also give our best. Pero hindi mangyayari y'ung best kung tanggap lang nang tanggap at kung conform lang tayo nang conform. Let's transform, not conform," the senator urged the young Taguigeños during their leadership seminar in Clark, Pampanga on Friday, February 9. "Maasahan ko ba na every year nagbabago ang TCU? Maasahan ko ba na lahat ng barangay ng Taguig by the end of next year may transformation?" he asked the group, to which they all positively responded. Cayetano stressed the importance of young leaders having a sense of purpose and asking God for guidance. "When you discover your purpose as a human being, as a daughter or son of God, that purpose will lead you to a vision," he explained. He added that each one of the young leaders is created to solve a problem in their community. "We are all here to solve a problem. Ano ang mag-ga-guide sa'yo to solve the problem? Ang purpose ninyo. In determining your purpose, you have to realize that every single person is a solution to the problem," he said. On the environment, Cayetano advised the youth that they have to be wise and discerning on whether their spheres of influence are receptive to transformation. "Kung ang media, corrupt ang tinuturo nila, kung sa teleserye, gino-glorify nila 'yung mga corrupt, do you think magche-change ang culture? So, the environment is very important," he said. As one of the city leaders who have gone ahead of them, the senator said part of his purpose is to guide Taguigeño youth leaders through his 'P-E-T Project'. "Kayo ang future ng Taguig," Cayetano, a homegrown Taguigeño leader, urged. "I'm excited for you guys lalo sa mga SK. It's a good journey pero maikli lang, two years lang kayo [mamumuno]. But if those two years become a benefit because nagkaroon kayo ng magandang mindset, natupad ang purpose natin," he added. Hikayat ni Cayetano sa mga youth leader ng Taguig: 'Magbago, huwag umayon' Hinikayat ni Senador Alan Peter Cayetano ang 193 Taguigeño youth leaders na galingan ang kanilang pamumuno sa pamamagitan ng pagsisimula ng pagsisikap ng pagbabago. Aniya, mahalaga ang purpose, environment, at transformation - o ang tinatawag na P-E-T Project - sa kanilang buhay at gawain. Ibinahagi ito ni Cayetano sa kanyang inspirational message para sa mga student leader ng Taguig City University (TCU), Taguig City Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) Chairpersons, at Taguig Local Youth Development Office na nagkaroon ng leadership seminar sa Clark, Pampanga noong Biyernes, February 9. "Because God always gives us the best, we owe each other to also give our best. Pero hindi mangyayari y'ung best kung tanggap lang nang tanggap at kung conform lang tayo nang conform. Let's transform, not conform," wika ng senador. "Maasahan ko ba na every year nagbabago ang TCU? Maasahan ko ba na lahat ng barangay ng Taguig by the end of next year may transformation?" tanong niya sa grupo, na lahat naman ay positibo ang tugon. Idiin ni Cayetano ang kahalagahan na malaman ng mga kabataan ang kanilang layunin o purpose sa buhay at ang paghiling ng gabay sa Panginoon upang alamin ito. "When you discover your purpose as a human being, as a daughter or son of God, that purpose will lead you to a vision," paliwanag niya. Dagdag niya na bawat isa sa mga kabataang pinuno ay ginawa ng Diyos para makatulong sa paglutas ng problema sa komunidad. "We are all here to solve a problem. Ano ang mag-ga-guide sa'yo to solve the problem? Ang purpose ninyo. In determining your purpose, you have to realize that every single person is a solution to the problem," aniya. Sa environment, pinayuhan ni Cayetano ang kabataan na maging maalam kung ang kanilang komunidad ay handa na sa pagbabago. "Kung ang media, corrupt ang tinuturo nila, kung sa teleserye, gino-glorify nila 'yung mga corrupt, do you think magche-change ang culture? So, the environment is very important," wika niya. Sinabi ng senador na isa sa kanyang purpose ay gabayan ang mga Taguigeño youth leader sa pamamagitan ng 'P-E-T Project.' "Kayo ang future ng Taguig," wika ni Cayetano, bilang isang pinunong tubong Taguig. "I'm excited for you guys lalo sa mga SK. It's a good journey pero maikli lang, two years lang kayo [mamumuno]. But if those two years become a benefit because nagkaroon kayo ng magandang mindset, natupad ang purpose natin," dagdag niya.