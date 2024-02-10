TESDA grads extend gratitude to Senators Alan Peter and Pia Cayetano

A total of 25 students from the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) program in San Jose, Batangas expressed their gratitude to Senators Alan Peter and Pia Cayetano during their graduation ceremony at the Barangay Lalayat Covered Court on February 8, 2024.

"To Senator Alan at Ate Pia Cayetano, lubos po kaming nagpapasalamat mula dito sa San Jose na binigyan niyo po kami ng pagkakataon na magkaroon ng free driving course," class president Joey Bog Moog said.

The sibling senators had provided allowances and tool kits to all 25 scholars. The graduates were presented with certificates and received Cayetano In Action (CIA) shirts.

"Malaking tulong po ito for our future employment and maging sa pagtatayo po ng aming negosyo sa mga susunod na panahon," he added.

The celebration highlighted the achievements of the graduates from the TVI: Regional Training Center (RTC)-CALABARZON who successfully completed the DRIVING NC II Qualification.

This certification equips individuals with the competencies necessary to operate light motor vehicles classified under LTO Restriction Code 1 and 2.

The graduation ceremony, spearheaded by Batangas 2nd District Representative Raneo Abu, was attended by Association of Barangay Captains (ABC) President Reggie Virtucio, and TESDA RTC-CALABARZON Trainer Roxanne Geron.

"Sa inyong lahat: honor God, build communities, and transform the nation," Abu said in his message to the graduates.

Rachel Mercado, who also graduated from the course, thanked the sibling senators for the chance to train under TESDA.

"Tatanawin po naming malaking utang na loob po sa inyo iyon," she said.

TESDA grads, nagpaabot ng pasasalamat kina Senator Alan Peter at Pia Cayetano

Nasa kabuuang 25 mag-aaral ng Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) sa San Jose, Batangas ang nagpahayag ng kanilang pasasalamat kina Senador Alan Peter at Pia Cayetano sa kanilang graduation ceremony na ginanap sa Barangay Lalayat Covered Court noong February 8, 2024.

"To Senator Alan at Ate Pia Cayetano, lubos po kaming nagpapasalamat mula dito sa San Jose na binigyan niyo po kami ng pagkakataon na magkaroon ng free driving course," wika ng class president na si Joey Boy Moog.

"Malaking tulong po ito for our future employment and maging sa pagtatayo po ng aming negosyo sa mga susunod na panahon," dagdag pa niya.

Nagbigay ng allowance at tool kits ang magkapatid na senador sa lahat ng 25 na iskolar. Binigyan din ng sertipiko at Cayetano In Action (CIA) shirts ang mga nagsipagtapos.

Itinampok sa graduation ceremony ang nagawa ng mga iskolar mula sa TVI: Regional Training Center (RTC)-CALABARZON at kanilang pagkumpleto sa DRIVING NC II Qualification.

Sa pangunguna ni Batangas 2nd District Representative Raneo Abu, dinaluhan nila Association of Barangay Captains (ABC) President Reggie Virtucio, at TESDA RTC-CALABARZON Trainer Roxanne Geron ang pagdiriwang.

"Sa inyong lahat: honor God, build communities, and transform the nation," mensahe ni Abu sa mga nagsipagtapos.

Nagpasalamat din ang iskolar na si Rachel Mercado sa magkapatid na senador sa pagkakataong makapagsanay sa programa ng TESDA.

"Tatanawin po naming malaking utang na loob po sa inyo iyon," aniya.