Press Release

February 12, 2024 Cayetano pushes for more sustained funding for PHILVOLCS modernization Senator Alan Peter Cayetano wants to see to it that there is continuous funding for the modernization of the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS), saying merely approving a five-year plan does not guarantee its success. "I don't want us to just pass a specific five-year plan and then not allocate the necessary funds," he said ahead of a public hearing on Monday, February 12, 2024, on the proposed PHIVOLCS Modernization Act by the Committee on Science and Technology, jointly with the Committees on Energy, Ways and Means, and Finance. Cayetano, who chairs the Senate Science and Technology Senate Committee, emphasized the advantages of modernizing PHIVOLCS, saying it will assist the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) in its infrastructure program, among others. "Hazard mapping will aid everyone in construction, including where to build and where not to build new roads," he said. During the Senate hearing on the PHIVOLCS Modernization Act on December 1, 2023, PHIVOLCS Director Dr. Teresito Bacolcol said some local government units are already using the agency's hazard mapping for their land use planning. The modernization aims to install 300 earthquake monitoring stations, 82 sea level monitoring stations, complete monitoring systems, geologic hazard maps, a new building with cutting-edge amenities such as research facilities, and an information and communications technology server room. On Monday's hearing, Cayetano will also discuss the importance of being ready in case the feared "Big One" - an earthquake that could have a magnitude of 7.2 or even higher - hits Metro Manila. As projected by PHIVOLCS in 2016, such a temblor could cause 48,000 fatalities and 24,000 severe injuries. Additionally, infrastructure destruction could lead to widespread power and communication failures, alongside significant economic losses estimated by the World Bank at P2.5 trillion given that the National Capital Region accounts for a significant portion of the country's Gross Domestic Product. Cayetano emphasized the need to strengthen PHIVOLCS as a proactive measure. "Itong modernization bill... I think we should really give it all the effort... It will help us in the long-term," he said. Cayetano, itinulak ang patuloy na pondo para sa modernisasyon ng PHILVOLCS Nais tiyakin ni Senador Alan Peter Cayetano na patuloy ang pondo para sa modernisasyon ng Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS). Aniya, hindi garantiya ng tagumpay ang simpleng pag-apruba lamang ng limang-taong plano. "I don't want us to just pass a specific five-year plan and then not allocate the necessary funds," wika ni Cayetano ilang araw bago ang public hearing sa Lunes, February 12, 2024, hinggil sa isinusulong na PHIVOLCS Modernization Act ng Committee on Science and Technology, kasama ang iba pang Komite sa Energy, Ways and Means, at Finance. Binigyang-diin ni Cayetano, na siyang chairperson ng Senate Science and Technology Senate Committee, ang mga benepisyo ng pagmomodernisa ng PHIVOLCS at sinabing makakatulong ito sa programang imprastruktura ng Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH). "Hazard mapping will aid everyone in construction, including where to build and where not to build new roads," wika niya. Sa Senate hearing tungkol sa PHIVOLCS Modernization Act noong December 1, 2023, sinabi ni PHIVOLCS Director Dr. Teresito Bacolcol na ilang lokal na ng pamahalaan na ang gumagamit ng hazard mapping ng ahensya sa kanilang land use planning. Layunin ng modernisasyon na maglagay ng 300 earthquake monitoring stations, 82 sea level monitoring stations, kumpletong monitoring systems, geologic hazard maps, bagong mga pasilidad sa pananaliksik na may pinakabagong kagamitan, at information and communications technology server room. Sa pagdinig sa Lunes, tatalakayin din ni Cayetano ang kahalagahan ng pagiging handa ng Metro Manila sakaling tumama ang "Big One" - isang lindol na may magnitude 7.2 o higit pa. Sa pagtataya ng PHIVOLCS noong 2016, ang gayong lindol ay maaaring magdulot ng 48,000 pagkamatay at 24,000 malubhang pisikal na pinsala. Bukod dito, maaaring magdulot ng malawakang pagkawala ng kuryente at komunikasyon ang pagkasira ng imprastruktura, pati ang malaking pagkawala sa ekonomiya na tinatayang P2.5 trilyon ayon sa World Bank. Binigyang-diin ni Cayetano ang pangangailangan na patatagin ang PHIVOLCS bilang isang proaktibong hakbang. "Itong modernization bill... I think we should really give it all the effort... It will help us in the long-term," wika niya.