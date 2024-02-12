Press Release

February 12, 2024 Senator Mark Villar pushes for establishment of veterans hospitals in Visayas and Mindanao Senator Mark Villar pushes for the establishment of hospitals in Visayas and Mindanao that will cater to war veterans and veterans of military campaigns. In line with this vision, he filed Senate Bill No. 2544 or the Veterans Hospital Act of 2024 that will establish such. "Our war veterans made an invaluable and extraordinary contribution in safeguarding our national security. Their contributions are significant not only during their days, but even in the present day. They have played a crucial role in ensuring our freedom and independence from any internal and external threat," Senator Mark exclaimed. Currently, there is only one veterans hospital in the country-- the Veterans Memorial Medical Center, that is located in Metro Manila. Senate Bill No. 2544 provides for veterans hospitals that will be strategically situated in Visayas and Mindanao that could be more accessible to veterans who reside in these areas. "In recognition of their heroic acts and sacrifices, it is necessary for the government to provide adequate care to them, such as quality hospitalization, medical care, and treatment. However, the existing veterans hospital may not be easily accessible to some of our veterans who are situated in far-flung areas, and those who are residing in Visayas and Mindanao," Senator Mark said. The Veterans Hospital Act of 2024 stipulates four main objectives. First, it aims to provide comprehensive and total health care services to Filipino veterans including medical, surgical, and psychiatric services. Second, it will offer rehabilitative and long-term care to veterans with service-connected disabilities. Third, the veterans hospital will serve as centers for healthcare research for the improvement of veterans' medical care. Lastly, it hopes to extend its services to the families and beneficiaries of the Filipino veterans. "We are hoping to have the veterans hospitals built in the soonest time possible as time is our greatest enemy in providing veterans with quality healthcare and services. They have laid down their lives for the country and it is high time we give them the care they deserve," Senator Mark further said. Senator Mark, who has played a crucial role in the establishment of multiple infrastructures during his tenure as the Secretary of the Department of Public Works and Highways, envisions the veterans hospitals to be key infrastructures that will augment the social benefits given to the Filipino people.