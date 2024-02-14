Press Release

February 14, 2024 Transcript of Sen. Pia Cayetano's interjection / period of amendments on P100 legislated wage increase

Feb. 14, 2024 With the indulgence of the sponsor, I noted that Sen. Risa Hontiveros' explanation to her amendments states that these amendments are aligned with Labor Code provisions. I just want, Mr sponsor, if we can ask the resource persons, and the answer can be given to me later on, if there are similar penalties in the Labor Code so that we are assured that up to date tayo. Baka naglagay tayo ng penalty for minimum wage violation, which I support, the penalties if people don't comply, because precisely the reason we have a penalty is to really enforce compliance. But then, hindi tuloy, because this bill is specific to our minimum wage law, then other violations of basic employee rights may not have similar amendments. We cannot control that because this bill is specific to minimum wage, but we should at least know, because otherwise, it is just this concern that we are addressing. And then for the record, we can give the sponsor more work later on. So, I think it is timely that we are just apprised, if we can ask the resource person to deal with that, Mr sponsor, with your indulgence, while we go on with your other amendments? Thank you.