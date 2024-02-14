Press Release

February 14, 2024 STATEMENT OF SENATOR JINGGOY EJERCITO ESTRADA ON KASAMBAHAY ELVIE VERGARA ON WINNING HER INITIAL CASE VS HER FORMER EMPLOYERS

14 February 2024 I am heartened by the news that the Department of Justice is set to issue a resolution favoring Silveria "Elvie" Vergara, the brave and resilient domestic worker who suffered years of horrific abuse and torture at the hands of her former employers. This is a long overdue justice for Elvie, who endured unimaginable pain and trauma that resulted in fractures, facial deformities and loss of eyesight. She deserves every centavo of the huge monetary compensation that the DOJ and DOLE will award her, as well as the full protection of the law and the state. Elvie's story is tragic and heartbreaking but also one of courage and justice. Her case is a wake-up call for all of us to fight for the rights and dignity of our domestic workers, who are often exploited, violated, and discriminated against. We must ensure that they are treated with respect, fairness, and compassion, and that they are given adequate wages, benefits, and social protection. We must also hold accountable those who abuse and mistreat them, and make sure that they face the full force of the law. I commend the DOJ for taking swift and decisive action on Elvie's case, and for sending a clear message that no one is above the law and that justice will always prevail. *Sen. Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada is the "Father of the Batas Kasambahay Act" or RA 10361