Koko advances bilateral relations with UAE

As the Philippines and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) gear up to commemorate the 50th anniversary of their diplomatic relations, Senate Minority Leader Aquilino "Koko" Pimentel III sought ways to deepen bilateral cooperation and enhance mutual understanding between the two nations during his recent meeting with the Speaker of the UAE Federal National Council (FNC), Hon. Saqr Ghobash.

Facilitated by UAE Ambassador to the Philippines, His Excellency Mohamed Alqattam Alzaabi, the meeting was marked by a shared commitment to exploring avenues that would enhance and deepen the existing bilateral relations between the two nations.

"I am pleased that my visit to the UAE could contribute to enhancing and deepening the existing bilateral relations between the Philippines and the UAE," Pimentel said.

Pimentel conveyed heartfelt appreciation to the United Arab Emirates for its steadfast hospitality towards overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) and its recognition of the significant contribution of OFWs to the UAE.

Pimentel also lauded the UAE's unwavering support during times of calamity, citing their assistance during calamities such as the Mayon Volcano eruption.

During the early stages of the pandemic, the UAE was among the countries that extended assistance to the Philippines, donating 7.3 metric tons of personal protective equipment (PPE) gear and medical supplies, along with 100,000 doses of Covid-19 vaccine, Pimentel noted.

Pimentel also proposed strengthening the connection between the Senate and the UAE parliament.

"The Senate and the UAE Parliament will play critical roles in shaping the future of bilateral ties and fostering increased cooperation between the Philippines and the UAE over the next 50 years," said the former Senate President.

Both Pimentel and Honorable Speaker Ghobash expressed optimism about the potential for further consolidating bilateral relations.

The Philippines and the United Arab Emirates will mark their 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations. Manila and Abu Dhabi forged diplomatic ties on August 19, 1974.