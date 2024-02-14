Press Release

February 14, 2024 Tulfo bats for stricter penalties for drunk drivers Senator Idol Raffy Tulfo filed a proposed measure calling for stricter penalties on driving under the influence of alcohol. In filing for Senate Bill (SB) No. 2546, Tulfo noted that despite the passage of the Anti-Drunk and Drugged Driving Act of 2013, drunk driving has been increasingly rampant throughout the years. Likewise, he shared that the Land Transportation Office's (LTO) Law Enforcement Service-Anti-Drunk and Drugged Driving Enforcement Unit responded to 402 road crash incidents from January to August 2022, wherein 353 of those drivers involved in these incidents tested positive for alcohol intoxication. Additionally, according to the PNP Highway Patrol Group, the number of road accidents caused by drunk drivers rose from 59 incidents or at least 90% in November of 2022 compared to the 31 incidents recorded in October of the same year. Citing a particular case, Tulfo recalled that last November 1, 2023, a pickup truck driver, identified as Alyssa Mae Pacrin Abitria, caused a three-vehicle wreck in Calamba City, Laguna. The accident resulted in 5 fatalities namely, spouses Gilbert Palupit and Aileen Palupit, and three of their children. It was noted by police investigators that Abitria smelled of liquor, however, her alcohol test came out negative. But Police Deputy Chief Major Aguilar explained the "negative" result may have been due to the test being conducted a day after the incident. Tulfo lamented that even though Abitria faced multiple charges such as reckless imprudence resulting in multiple homicide, multiple physical injuries, multiple damage to properties and violations under RA 10586, she was released on bail amounting to a mere ?120,000. "There is an urgent need to pass legislation that calls for stricter penalties on driving under the influence. No one should ever experience the pain and suffering felt by the Palupit family, and all the other families victimized by one person's poor decisions," he said. Under his proposed SB No. 246, if the violation of anti-drunk or driving measure resulted to homicide, he or she will face a fine ranging from ?500,000 to ?1,000,000. His driver's license shall also be confiscated and suspended for a period of 24 months. Tulfo: Mas mabigat na parusa para sa drunk drivers Nagpanukala si Sen. Idol Raffy Tulfo ng batas na magpapataw ng mas mabigat na kaparusahan sa mga nagmamaneho ng lasing. Sa paghahain ng Senate Bill (SB) No. 2546, binanggit ni Tulfo na sa kabila ng pagpasa ng Anti-Drunk and Drugged Driving Act of 2013, talamak pa rin ang kaso ng drunk driving sa bansa. Saad niya, ang Land Transportation Office (LTO) Law Enforcement Service-Anti-Drunk and Drugged Driving Enforcement Unit ay rumesponde sa 402 insidente ng aksidente sa kalsada mula Enero hanggang Agosto 2022, kung saan 353 sa mga driver na sangkot sa mga insidenteng ito ang nagpositibo sa alcohol intoxication. Ayon sa PNP Highway Patrol Group, tumaas ang bilang ng mga aksidente sa kalsada na dulot ng mga lasing na driver mula sa 59 na insidente o hindi bababa sa 90% noong Nobyembre ng 2022 kumpara sa 31 insidente na naitala noong Oktubre ng parehong taon. Sinabi ni Tulfo na noong Nobyembre 1, 2023, isang pickup truck driver, na kinilalang si Alyssa Mae Pacrin Abitria, ang nagdulot ng pagkawasak ng tatlong sasakyan sa Calamba City, Laguna. Ang aksidente ay nagresulta sa 5 nasawi na sina Gilbert Palupit at Aileen Palupit, at tatlo sa kanilang mga anak. Napansin ng mga police investigator na amoy alak si Abitria, gayunpaman, negatibo ang kanyang pagsusuri sa alkohol. Ngunit ipinaliwanag ni Police Deputy Chief Major Aguilar na ang "negative" na resulta ay maaaring dahil ginawa ang test isang araw pagkatapos ng insidente. Ani Tulfo, kahit na nahaharap si Abitria sa maraming kaso gaya ng reckless imprudence resulting in multiple homicide, multiple physical injuries, multiple damage to properties at mga paglabag sa ilalim ng RA 10586, nakapagpiyansa siya sa halagang ?120,000 lamang. "There is an urgent need to pass legislation that calls for stricter penalties on driving under the influence. No one should ever experience the pain and suffering felt by the Palupit family, and all the other families victimized by one person's poor decisions," saad niya. Sa ilalim ng kanyang panukalang SB No. 246, kung ang paglabag sa anti-drunk o driving measure ay magresulta sa homicide, ang suspek ay mahaharap sa multa mula ?500,000 hanggang ?1,000,000. Dapat ding kumpiskahin at suspindihin ang kanyang lisensya sa pagmamaneho sa loob ng 24 na buwan.