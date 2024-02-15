Press Release

February 15, 2024 Cayetano pushes for improved healthcare access, equity as Senate amends UHC Act Senator Alan Peter Cayetano continues to advocate for enhanced healthcare access for all Filipinos as the Senate discusses proposed amendments to the Universal Health Care (UHC) Act on Thursday, February 15, 2024. The UHC Act, officially known as Republic Act No. 11223, was signed into law in February 2019 and aimed to provide equitable access to quality and affordable healthcare for all Filipinos. However, the COVID-19 pandemic significantly impacted its full implementation. Now that it is back for Senate review, Cayetano will provide more insights to improve it, having authored and co-authored several bills meant to strengthen the country's healthcare system. Among his legislative proposals is the establishment of a health passport system, which aims to streamline access to healthcare services for individuals across different healthcare facilities. This initiative seeks to address logistical challenges and ensure continuity of care, particularly for patients requiring specialized treatment or consultations. "In the event of emergencies, this will also be a handy tool that can be essential in saving lives," Cayetano said. The independent senator also champions the establishment of barangay health centers through the Health Center in All Barangays Act (Senate Bill No. 303, and the Super Health Centers in All Cities and Municipalities Act (SB No. 304) to offer primary healthcare services to communities. "Around 47.2 percent of the barangays in the Philippines do not have health centers. I think it is essential that the DOH come out with a plan of how to be able to build, staff, and fully equip health centers precisely so that we can build a good foundation for our primary healthcare system and better take care of our mothers, their children, and senior citizens. Ito (barangay health centers) po y'ung bahay ng bawat komunidad," he said. Subsequently, Cayetano pushes for regular employment status and better pay for Barangay Health Workers (BHWs) who served as the "bridgeway of communication between health centers and constituents" during the COVID-19 pandemic through the Mahal Ko, the Barangay Health Worker ko Law (SB No. 68). While actively advocating for improved UHC legislation, Cayetano continues to provide direct assistance to patients across the country through his Medical Cavaran program which offers Guarantee Letters to those in need to cover their medical and hospital bills. Cayetano, isusulong ang pinabuting healthcare access sa muling pagtalakay sa UHC Act sa Senado Patuloy na isinusulong ni Senator Alan Peter Cayetano ang pinabuting healthcare access para sa lahat ng Pilipino sa pagsisimula sa Senado ng talakayan sa pag-amyenda sa mga probisyon ng Universal Health Care (UHC) Act sa Huwebes, February 15, 2024. Ang UHC Act, na kilala bilang Republic Act No. 11223, ay nilagdaan noong February 2019 at naglalayon na magbigay ng equitable access sa kalidad at abot-kayang healthcare para sa lahat ng Pilipino. Nagkaroon lang ng pagkaantala sa kabuoang implementasyon nito dahil sa COVID-19 pandemic. Sa pagsusuri muli ng Senado, layunin ni Cayetano na pagbutihin ang UHC Act gamit ang kanyang karanasan bilang author at co-author ng iba't ibang panukalang batas na layuning palakasin ang healthcare system ng bansa. Kabilang sa kanyang mga panukalang batas ang pagtatatag ng isang health passport system, na layuning mapabilis ang access sa healthcare services para sa mga indibidwal sa iba't ibang healthcare facilities. Layunin ng inisyatibong ito na tugunan ang logistical challenges at tiyakin ang patuloy na pangangalaga, lalo na para sa mga pasyenteng nangangailangan ng espesyalisadong paggamot o konsultasyon. "In the event of emergencies, this will also be a handy tool that can be essential in saving lives," wika ni Cayetano. Upang magkaroon ng sapat na primary healthcare services sa mga komunidad, itinataguyod din ng independent senator ang pagtatatag ng barangay health centers sa pamamagitan ng Health Center in All Barangays Act (Senate Bill No. 303) at ng Super Health Centers in All Cities and Municipalities Act (SB No. 304). "Around 47.2 percent of the barangays in the Philippines do not have health centers. I think it is essential that the DOH come out with a plan of how to be able to build, staff, and fully equip health centers precisely so that we can build a good foundation for our primary healthcare system and better take care of our mothers, their children, and senior citizens. Ito (barangay health centers) po y'ung bahay ng bawat komunidad," wika niya. Bukod dito, isinusulong din ni Cayetano ang regular employment status at mas maayos na kita para sa mga Barangay Health Workers (BHWs) na nagsilbing katuwang ng pamahalaan noong kasagsagan ng pandemya sa pamamagitan ng Mahal Ko, ang Barangay Health Worker ko Law (SB No. 68). Sa kanyang aktibong pagpapabuti sa UHC legislation, patuloy ding nagbibigay si Cayetano ng direktang tulong sa mga pasyente sa buong bansa sa pamamagitan ng kanyang Medical Caravan program na nagbibigay ng Guarantee Letters sa mga nangangailangan para sa kanilang mga medikal na pangangailangan at mga bayarin.