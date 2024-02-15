Press Release

February 15, 2024 Gatchalian pushes stronger parental involvement in education to improve learner performance As results of the 2022 Programme for International Student Assessment (PISA) showed that students in more supportive homes tend to perform better, Senator Win Gatchalian is seeking the full and effective implementation of the Parent Effectiveness Service (PES) Act or Republic Act No. 11908. The latest round of PISA showed that compared to other Organisation for Economic Co-Operation and Development Countries (OECD) countries (0.00), the index of family support in the Philippines (-0.25) was negatively and significantly lower. According to the study, a one-unit increase in the index of family support in the Philippines was associated with a 13-point increase in the mathematics score of students after accounting for their socioeconomic profiles and that of their schools. The study also revealed the changes in learners' mathematics performance when parents or members of their family did activities once or twice a week, every day or almost every day, to show support. When students reported that they eat the main meal together with their parents, they tend to score 44 points higher in mathematics. Spending time to talk, on the other hand, improved math scores by 33 points. Other activities that helped improve math scores include encouraging students to get good marks (26 points), talking about the importance of completing upper secondary education (21 points), talking about future education (19 points), and discussing how well a learner is doing at school (19 points), among others. According to Gatchalian, these results press the need to empower parents in supporting their child's development, which could be achieved through the implementation of the Parent Effectiveness Service Act. The law, which Gatchalian authored and co-sponsored, seeks to strengthen the knowledge and skills of parents and parent-substitutes in responding to their parental duties and responsibilities, protecting and promoting children's rights, fostering positive early childhood development, and advancing children's educational progress. The law provides that the program shall be implemented in cities and municipalities, which will conduct parent effectiveness sessions through their respective social welfare and development offices and local government units. "Ipinasa natin ang Parent Effectiveness Service Program Act upang tulungan ang ating mga magulang na magabayan ang kanilang mga anak. Nakita natin sa PISA ang kahalagahan ng suporta at gabay ng mga magulang sa pag-aaral ng kanilang mga anak, kaya naman dapat nating tiyakin na ang mga PES program ay naipapatupad nang maayos sa lahat ng mga lungsod at munisipalidad sa bansa," said Gatchalian, Chairperson of the Senate Committee on Basic Education. Mas maigting na pakikilahok ng mga magulang sa edukasyon isinusulong ni Gatchalian Isinusulong ni Senador Win Gatchalian ang ganap at epektibong pagpapatupad ng Parent Effectiveness Service (PES) Act o Republic Act No. 11908, bagay na aniya'y makatutulong sa mga mag-aaral na magkaroon ng mas magandang performance sa kanilang pag-aaral. Lumabas kasi sa 2022 Programme for International Student Assessment (PISA) na kung ihahambing sa ibang mga bansang kasapi ng Organisation for Economic Co-Operation and Development Countries (OECD) (0.00), mas mababa ang index ng family support sa Pilipinas (-0.25). Ayon sa pag-aaral, ang isang unit ng pagtaas sa index ng family support sa Pilipinas ay naiuugnay sa pagtaas ng 13 puntos sa mathematics score ng mga estudyante, matapos bigyang konsiderasyon ang kanilang mga socio economic profiles, pati na ang kanilang mga paaralan. Lumabas din kung gaano kalaki ang itinaas sa puntos ng mathematics performance ng mga mag-aaral dahil sa mga gawaing nagpapakita ng suporta sa mga mag-aaral isa o dalawang beses sa isang linggo, o kaya naman ay araw-araw o halos araw-araw. Noong iniulat ng mga mag-aaral na kasama nila ang kanilang mga magulang sa oras ng pagkain, tumaas ng hanggang 44 puntos ang kanilang mga score sa mathematics. Samantala, 33 puntos naman ang itinaas matapos maiulat ns naglaan ng oras ang mga magulang na makipag-usap sa kanilang mga anak. Kabilang sa mga gawaing nakakaangat sa math scores ng mga mag-aaral ang paghikayat sa kanila na magkaroon ng mataas na marka (26 puntos), ang pakikipag-usap tungkol sa kahalagahang matapos ang upper secondary education (21 puntos), pakikipag-usap tungkol sa hinaharap ng edukasyon (19 puntos), at ang pakikipag-usap tungkol sa estado ng mag-aaral sa paaralan (19 puntos). Ayon kay Gatchalian, matutulungan ang mga magulang sa kanilang papel sa edukasyon ng mga mag-aaral sa pamamagitan ng pagpapatupad ng Parent Effectiveness Service Act. Layunin ng batas na patatagin ang kaalaman at kakayahan ng mga magulang at mga parent-substitutes sa pagtugon sa kanilang mga responsibilidad at tungkulin, protektahan at isulong ang karapatan ng mga bata, isulong ang positive early childhood development, at iba pa. Nakasaad sa batas na kailangang ipatupad ang naturang programa sa mga lungsod at mga munisipalidad na magsasagawa ng mga parent effectiveness sessions sa pamamagitan ng kanilang mga social welfare and development offices at mga local government units. "Ipinasa natin ang Parent Effectiveness Service Program Act upang tulungan ang ating mga magulang na magabayan ang kanilang mga anak. Nakita natin sa PISA ang kahalagahan ng suporta at gabay ng mga magulang sa pag-aaral ng kanilang mga anak, kaya naman dapat nating tiyakin na ang mga PES program ay naipapatupad nang maayos sa lahat ng mga lungsod at munisipalidad sa bansa," ani Gatchalian, Chairperson ng Senate Committee on Basic Education.