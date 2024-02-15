Press Release

February 15, 2024 Robin Bill Strengthens Protection for Refugees, Stateless Persons Sen. Robinhood "Robin" C. Padilla has filed a bill strengthening the Philippine government's protection for refugees and stateless persons, especially those displaced by armed conflict, violence, persecution and insecurity. In Senate Bill 2548, Padilla said this is in line with Sec. 11, Art. II of the 1987 Constitution where the State "values the dignity of every human person and guarantees full respect for human rights." "(With this bill), this representation seeks to institutionalize the policy in the determination of eligibility for protection of a refugee or a stateless persons by creating a Refugees and Stateless Persons Protection Board, which shall be an attached agency of the Department of Justice," he said. "This proposal is also part of our commitment to international treaties such as the 1951 UN Convention related to the Status of Refugees and the 1954 UN Convention related to the Status of Stateless Persons, among others," he added. Padilla noted the Philippines throughout history has become a home for migrants and refugees from various nations since the 1980s. "Bound by the Filipinos' innate compassion and humanitarian spirit, it is no surprise that the country has provided asylum to a succession of refugee populations over time," he said. "Passing this measure will also pave the way for the Philippine government's stronger and more effective coordination and cooperation with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, the Commission on Human Rights, and other relevant institutions and agencies," he added. The bill seeks to establish a Refugees and Stateless Persons Protection Board as the central authority on matters relating to the determination of status, and eligibility to avail of protection, as refugees and stateless persons. The protection board's powers include to receive, examine and decide applications for status as refugee or stateless persons, and resolve requests for provisional protective measures related to pending applications. It shall also coordinate and cooperate with the UNHCR and make reports to the concerned UN organs. It shall consist of: * the Secretary of Justice or a representative with a rank of at least Assistant Secretary as ex officio chairperson;

* Secretary of Foreign Affairs or representative with a rank of at least Assistant Secretary as ex officio vice chair;

* Commissioner of the Bureau of Immigration or representative with a rank of at least Director;

* National Security Adviser or representative with a rank of at least Director;

* Four other members to be appointed by the President for a non-renewable term of five years. These shall include three lawyers who shall have at least the qualification of a regional trial court judge. The four shall also have relevant training and experience in human rights, immigration, social work, or refugee protection. Also, the bill prohibits the State from removing or expelling a refugee, except for grounds of national security or public order, from the Philippines to a country where he/she would be at risk of persecution. It disallows penalties on refugees who enter Philippine territory when they come from a territory where their lives or freedoms were threatened. Refugees will be given reasonable time if they want to obtain admission to another country. The bill also mandates the Protection Board to render a written decision on applications within 60 days from submission of the report and recommendation concerning an application. The applicant may request reconsideration of a disapproval, and the Board shall have 30 days to act on it. On the other hand, the Board may motu propio or upon a verified complaint initiate proceedings to cancel or revoke refugee status. Bill ni Robin, Palalakasin ang Proteksyon para sa Refugees at Stateless Persons Magiging mas malakas ang proteksyon ng Pilipinas para sa mga refugee at stateless persons, lalo na ang mga napilitang umalis sa kanilang mga bansa dahil sa giyera at pagmamalupit, kung magiging batas ang panukala ni Sen. Robinhood "Robin" C. Padilla. Ihinain ni Padilla ang Senate Bill 2548, na sumasang-ayon sa Sec. 11, Art. II ng 1987 Constitution kung saan pinapahalagahan ng Estado ang dignidad ng bawa't tao at tinitiyak ang paggalang sa kanilang mga karapatan. "(With this bill), this representation seeks to institutionalize the policy in the determination of eligibility for protection of a refugee or a stateless persons by creating a Refugees and Stateless Persons Protection Board, which shall be an attached agency of the Department of Justice," ani Padilla. "This proposal is also part of our commitment to international treaties such as the 1951 UN Convention related to the Status of Refugees and the 1954 UN Convention related to the Status of Stateless Persons, among others," dagdag niya. Ayon kay Padilla, naging tahanan ang Pilipinas sa mga migrant at refugee simula noong 1980s. "Bound by the Filipinos' innate compassion and humanitarian spirit, it is no surprise that the country has provided asylum to a succession of refugee populations over time," aniya. "Passing this measure will also pave the way for the Philippine government's stronger and more effective coordination and cooperation with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, the Commission on Human Rights, and other relevant institutions and agencies," dagdag ni Padilla. Isinusulong ng panukalang batas ang Refugees and Stateless Persons Protection Board bilang "central authority" sa mga bagay tungkol sa pag-determina ng status, at eligibility para makamit ang proteksyon bilang refugee at stateless person. Kasama sa mga kapangyarihan ng protection board ang pagtanggap at pagdesisyon sa mga application for status as refugee or stateless persons, at iresolba ang kahilingan para sa provisional protective measures na may kinalaman sa applications. Makikipag-coordinate din ito sa UNHCR at sa ibang tanggapan ng UN. Ang mga bumubuo rito ay ang: * Secretary of Justice o kinatawan na may ranggong hindi bababa sa Assistant Secretary, bilang ex officio chairperson;

* Secretary of Foreign Affairs o kinatawan na may ranggong hindi bababa sa Assistant Secretary, bilang ex officio vice chair;

* Commissioner of the Bureau of Immigration o kinatawan na may ranggong hindi bababa sa Director;

* National Security Adviser o kinatawan na may ranggong hindi bababa sa Director;

* Apat na myembrong itatalaga ng Pangulo para sa limang taong termino. Tatlo rito ay abogadong may kwalipikasyon ng regional trial court judge. Ang apat ay dapat may pagsasanay at karanasan sa human rights, immigration, social work, o refugee protection. Ipinagbabawal ng panukalang batas ang Estado na paalisin ang refugee maliban kung ito ay may kinalaman sa national security o public order, mula Pilipinas papunta sa bansang maaaring maranasan nila ang pagmamalupit. Bawal din ang parusa sa mga refugee na pumasok sa Pilipinas lalo na kung galing sila sa lugar kung saan nasa panganib ang kanilang buhay at kalayaan. Ang mga refugee na nais pumunta sa ibang bansa ay bibigyan ng sapat na panahon. Sa panukalang batas, ang Protection Board ay dapat magbigay ng written decision sa applications sa loob ng 60 araw. Maaaring humiling ang aplikante ng reconsideration kung na-disapprove ang kanyang aplikasyon, at bibigyan ng 30 araw ang Board para aksyunan ito. May kapangyarihan ang Board na kanselahin ang refugee status.